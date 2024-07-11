The President of the United States Joe Biden he stumbled into a slip: When introducing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House tenant confused him with the enemy, Vladimir Putin. “Now the President of Ukraine who has a lot of courage and determination: ladies and gentlemen, President Putin”Biden said, correcting himself immediately afterward, as the applause began. As the applause began, Biden stopped, turned to the audience, and immediately corrected himself, saying, “Putin? No, President Zelensky, I’m so focused on Putin, that’s what we need to worry about anyway.”

The US plans to deploy long-range missiles in Germany are, according to the Kremlin spokesman, “steps towards the return of the Cold War”. China urges NATO to stop “inciting confrontation” after accusations made against Beijing regarding the provision of aid to Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. Italy, in the framework of the NATO summit, signed a defense agreement with France-Germany-Poland to improve long-range capability.

