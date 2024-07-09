NATO closes ranks against Putin. “Ukraine’s accession is irreversible”, will be written down in black and white, along with the date, in the final declaration of the Washington summit. A signal to Moscow after the raid on the children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital. “A targeted missile”, denounces the UN.

The death toll from Russian attacks rises to 41. Kiev responds with a barrage of drones, “4 victims in Belgorod”. Ways from friend Putin: «Ready to promote peace». Zelensky’s anger. The US: «He should ask for respect for Ukrainian territorial integrity».

