NATO closes ranks against Putin. “Ukraine’s accession is irreversible”, will be written down in black and white, along with the date, in the final declaration of the Washington summit. A signal to Moscow after the raid on the children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital. “A targeted missile”, denounces the UN.
The death toll from Russian attacks rises to 41. Kiev responds with a barrage of drones, “4 victims in Belgorod”. Ways from friend Putin: «Ready to promote peace». Zelensky’s anger. The US: «He should ask for respect for Ukrainian territorial integrity».
To know more
Kiev, the hospital doctor: “My little ones lost forever”
Tea, biscuits, hugs and gold medals: Modi welcomed in Moscow like a maharajah
Orban storm, EU presidency at risk
Trump: Europe should send 100 billion to Kiev to match US
“The United States is the one paying the most to help Ukraine”: Europe should send Kiev 100 billion dollars to “match” the US. Donald Trump states this on his social Truth, without saying where the calculation comes from. The former president then takes credit for the current strength of NATO, noting how “billions of dollars” have rained down on the alliance after his pressure.
US reviews interceptor sales, hundreds to Kiev in ’25
“The United States will reschedule planned deliveries of foreign military sales of critical air defense interceptors in coordination with partners to be delivered to Ukraine, providing Kiev with hundreds of additional air defense interceptors over the next year,” a joint statement from the US and NATO allies read.
Dozens of Tactical Air Defense Systems from the US and Allies
In the coming months, the US and its partners plan to provide Ukraine with dozens of tactical air defense systems, including Nasams, Hawk, Iris T-Slm, Iris T-Sls and Gepard systems. These systems, the joint statement reads, “will further expand and strengthen Ukraine’s air defense coverage.” “Several allies – including Canada, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom – will continue to play a key role in providing these systems, and many other supporters of Ukraine will contribute to the supply of interceptors,” the statement continues.
Biden: 5 Countries Including Italy Will Give Patriot to Kiev
US President Joe Biden announced that the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy will provide Ukraine with five Patriot air defense systems in the coming months, fulfilling one of Kiev’s key requests in recent months. “Today I am announcing a historic donation of air defense equipment to Ukraine. The United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy will provide Ukraine with five more Patriot strategic air defense systems in the coming months,” Biden said at an event in Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of the Atlantic Alliance.
From USA-Germany-Italy-Romania new air defenses in Kiev
The United States, Germany, Italy and Romania announced in a joint statement that they will supply new air defenses to Kiev, in particular four Patriot systems and, from Italy, another Samp-T.
Biden: Russia Will Not Prevail in Ukraine
“The war will end with Ukraine still being a free and independent country. Russia will not prevail, Ukraine will prevail,” US President Joe Biden said at the NATO summit in Washington. “Ukraine can and will stop Putin,” he added.
Biden: Putin Won’t Stop at Ukraine
“Putin will not stop with Ukraine,” US President Joe Biden said in his speech to NATO. “They want to wipe Ukraine off the map.” “We will give Ukraine all the weapons to defend itself: tanks, planes, long-range missiles and millions of rounds of ammunition.”
Stoltenberg: We can’t let Russia win in Ukraine
“There are no wars without risks,” but “the greatest risk would be if Russia were to win in Ukraine” and “we cannot allow that.” This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at the inaugural event of the Washington Summit. “The time to support democracy is now and the place is Ukraine,” he said.
#RussiaUkraine #War #Bidens #Announcement #NATO #Summit #Countries #Including #Italy #Provide #Defense #Systems #Kiev
Leave a Reply