Johnson: Putin paved the way for Kiev in NATO

“Well, we tried thecreative ambiguity and we saw where it led us. For decades we have used a double diplomatic language on NATO and Ukraine, and it ended in a total disaster», Boris Johnson does not mince words in an editorial on the Washington Post in which he explains why, now, “Ukrainians should be given everything they need to end this war, as quickly as possible, and we should start the process of Ukraine’s admission to NATO, and start it now”. «We have spent years telling Ukrainians that we have an “open door” policy in NATO and that they have the right to “choose their own destiny” and that Russia should not be able to exercise a veto. And all that time we openly signaled to Moscow that Ukraine will never join the alliance, because so many NATO members will simply exercise their veto. In principle yes; basically not. This was the message. “And what is the result of all this sucking and blowing together? What have we achieved by softly speaking from both sides of the mouth? The result is the worst war in Europe for 80 years. Russian President Vladimir Putin has destroyed countless lives, homes, hopes and dreams. He has also destroyed the slightest reason to sympathize with him or to indulge in his paranoia about him ».

If before 2014 the Ukrainians were divided on NATO membership, «look now at the numbers. Support for NATO membership in Ukraine is now stratospheric: 83%, according to a recent poll. And «look what happened when we did everything not to provoke Putin. We sweetened it at the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008. The Ukrainians wanted an action plan for NATO membership (MAP). They have received some warm words on possible NATO membership, but no MAP. Putin attended that summit and declared himself satisfied with the result. «What did he do next? In 2014, it invaded Donbass and Crimea, with its signature combination of blatant lies and brutality. Instead of punishing him properly, we responded with a cowardly policy of appeasement. ‘Far from helping the Ukrainians evict him from their country, we set up the tragicomic’Normandy format‘, under which Russia and Ukraine were treated as if they were equally guilty, when Russia was clearly the aggressor and Ukraine the victim. Since, NATO membership was theoretically on the agenda, but everyone knew it simply wasn’t going to happen, or at least not during anyone’s political life around the table. So, the Ukrainians got the worst of both worlds.” The former British prime minister explains that «Putin didn’t invade because he thought Ukraine would join NATO. He always knew it was incredibly unlikely. He attacked Ukraine because he believed – with abundant evidence – that we weren’t serious about protecting Ukraine. He attacked because he wanted to rebuild the old Soviet empire and because he foolishly believed that he would win. If we were brave and consistent enough to bring Ukraine into NATO – if we really thought what we said – then this total catastrophe could have been avoided».