The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Putin because he is “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia”. Wrath of Moscow: “The decisions of the ICC have no meaning”. Instead, Kiev rejoices: «A historic decision». Biden considers the arrest warrant “justified”. Meanwhile, Xi will be in Moscow on Monday: “A visit for peace,” Beijing assures. And today is the ninth anniversary of the Russian annexation of Crimea.

The case War Criminal Putin: ‘Deported Thousands of Ukrainian Children’

The Dossier – Those little ones torn from their parents to feed Russification

The point – Putin’s arrest warrant doesn’t change anything, Xi Jinping in Russia as a friend and ally