The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Putin because he is “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia”. Wrath of Moscow: “The decisions of the ICC have no meaning”. Instead, Kiev rejoices: «A historic decision». Biden considers the arrest warrant “justified”. Meanwhile, Xi will be in Moscow on Monday: “A visit for peace,” Beijing assures. And today is the ninth anniversary of the Russian annexation of Crimea.
Kiev: 11 out of 16 Russian kamikaze drones destroyed overnight
Ukrainian forces destroyed 11 kamikaze drones launched by the Russians in the country last night out of a total of 16, the Kiev Air Force Command announced on Telegram, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. «The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type», the Command said, specifying that 16 drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and from the Russian region of Bryansk. “The forces and assets of the Central, Eastern and Western Air Commands of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 attack drones in the Central, Western and Eastern regions,” the Air Force concludes.
Biden: “The arrest warrant for Putin is justified”
The arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Russian President Vladimir Putin “is justified”. American President Joe Biden told reporters as he left the White House to go to his home in Delaware. Putin “clearly committed war crimes,” he added. Although the United States does not recognize the ICC either, Biden said “it is a very strong signal”.
Russian forces attack three communities in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces hit the communities of Bilopillia, Shalyhyne and Esman. The newspaper reports it Kiev Independent according to reports from the military administration of Sumy Oblast. Russia has used artillery, mortars and grenade launchers to attack communities. According to officials, 186 attacks were recorded. No casualties or damage were reported. Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia to the northeast, has been subjected to daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022
Russian troops towards Bakhmut but suffer heavy losses
Russia has used all its forces in Bakhmut in an effort to completely encircle the city, said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces. According to Syrskyi, fierce fighting is underway in Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka and Spirne in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. However, Bakhmut remains the epicenter of the war. Fighting is underway north, east and south of Bakhmut, Syrskyi said. Russian troops are suffering heavy losses and, in some cases, retreating without having made any significant gains. The Battle of Bakhmut has been raging for seven months, and despite heavy fighting, Ukraine continues to hold the city.
Air Defense shoots down 11 of 16 drones launched by Russia
Ukraine’s air defense shot down 11 of 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia against Ukraine late on March 17. The newspaper makes it known Kiev Independent. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine from two directions. Russia has launched Shahed drones from Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. Earlier, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said Ukraine’s Eastern Command intercepted three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but two more drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk. The Air Defense Forces shot down all the drones over Kiev, said Serhii Popko, head of the military administration of Kiev Oblast. Late yesterday evening, Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Zhytomyr Oblasts.
Usa: Russia commits war crimes to answer for
“There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable,” US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said after that the arrest warrant for Putin issued by the ICC. “The ICC prosecutor is an independent actor and makes his judicial decisions on the basis of the evidence he has,” Watson said, without expressing explicit support for the initiative: the United States, as well as Russia, have not acceded to the treaty establishment of the organism
US military leaders hear their counterparts from Kiev and Zelensky
American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chief of Staff Mark A. Milley spoke with the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, to discuss the United States’ steadfast support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as they defend against Russia’s brutal invasion. This is what we read in a note. Ukrainian officials provided an update on battlefield conditions and expressed appreciation for the continued provision of U.S. security assistance. US officials reiterated the US’ firm support for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the call to conclude, it is explained.
