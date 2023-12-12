US President Joe Biden has no doubts: «NATO will be in Ukraine's future, but the right conditions must be there and now we want to make sure that it wins the war. A step at a time”. This is how American President Joe Biden responded to a Ukrainian journalist's question regarding the country's entry into NATO.

At congress and then at the White House Zelensky explained: “It is a question of life or death for Ukraine and the timing is crucial” to support the new American aid package in his third visit to Washington since the start of the Russian invasion .

The Ukrainian leader assured that he had received “more than positive signals” from Congress, specifying however that he was awaiting concrete results, and invited the USA and its allies to send “a strong signal of our unity to Russia by the end of the year”, reiterating the his confidence in victory and his opposition to ceding territories “to terrorists”.

Biden, for his part, announced that he had signed a new 200 million dollar aid package in the meantime and promised that the United States will not abandon Kiev, as Putin hopes.

In the meantime, American and Ukrainian leaders are developing a new strategy for 2024, after the hopes of a counteroffensive did not come true, as the secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov admitted to the BBC on the day of a Russian cyber attack that knocked out the country's internet connections. The USA – which today announced further sanctions against third countries that help the Russian war machine – has sent a three-star general, Antonio Aguto, to the field in Kiev on several occasions from the base in Wiesbaden, Germany, where in January he was a series of “war games” is planned, as the New York Times writes.

However, there are differences between allies: the Americans are pushing for a conservative strategy that focuses on maintaining Ukraine's current territory, digging trenches and accumulating supplies and forces throughout the year, as well as developing its capacity to produce weapons. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, would like to attack, both on the ground and with long-range bombings, continuing to keep Crimea under fire, with the hope of once again attracting the attention of a world increasingly distracted by the war in Gaza. In any case, American strategists warn, without a change in strategy, 2024 could resemble 1916, the deadliest year of the First World War.

