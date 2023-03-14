A glimmer of hope is rekindled for a possible negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The Chinese president Xi Jinpingwho seeks to accredit his country for mediation, is expected as early as next week in Moscow, and then is expected to speak via videoconference with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. At least this is what authoritative international media announce, even if no confirmation comes from the respective capitals.

“We have to wait for a statement from the Vatican,” the Kremlin spokesman said Dmitry Peskov about the possibility of a trip to Pope Francis in Russia. On Saturday, the Pontiff reiterated his readiness to “go to Kiev”, but on “the condition that he too goes to Russia”.

In its declared war on human traffickers, Italy aims its sights at Russia, and Wagner mercenaries in Moscow’s pay. With their influence in North Africa, it is the government’s multi-voiced reasoning, they use migrant flows as hybrid weaponand the intervention of the EU and NATO is needed.

