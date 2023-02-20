US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kiev, a few days before the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are here to stay. We will not leave», said Biden, embracing the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the square of the monastery of San Michele, who for his part said that the visit of the US president «really brings us closer to winning this war».
In Moscow, meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin “is working on the message to the Federal Assembly” and for this reason he has canceled all the public events scheduled for these hours. The president will read the message tomorrow at 12 noon Moscow time. Also in Moscow is Wang Yi, head of diplomacy for the Chinese Communist Party. Beijing’s envoy has the mission of presenting the peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Russian National Security Council Dmitri Medvedev commented on Biden’s visit to Kiev on Telegram: «Biden, having previously received security guarantees, finally went to Kiev. He promised many weapons and swore allegiance to the neo-Nazi regime to the grave,” Medvedev wrote in the post.
Russian do-it-yourself robotics takes war into the future: here is the deadly remote-controlled prototype weapon
After Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev, the US president called the Italian premier, Giorgia Meloni, to talk about their ongoing close coordination on support for Ukraine, including assistance on security, economic and humanitarian matters.
And the Italian premier, Giorgia Meloni, is expected in Kiev by the hour. While Meloni will be traveling to the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will instead land in New York on the occasion of the initiatives at the Glass Palace for the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. The head of Italian diplomacy will participate in the special emergency session of the UN general assembly on Ukraine, where a motion will be discussed.
Power of Ukrainian BMP-2 drives back Russian advance at Bakhmut. The intensity of the blows leaves no way out
It is a tragic balance that emerges from the Save The Children report exactly one year after the start of the Russian invasion. More than four children a day have been killed or injured since the start of the war in Ukraine. The alarm is for the many children, innocent victims of a conflict that has put them on the front line. For them there is also the danger of mines: many, too many, explosive devices disseminated by the Russians which loom over the games and the future of at least 2 million children, estimates the international organization.
Zelensky’s message: “Thank you Italy, winning is our destiny”
The number one of ‘Must’, the Swedish military intelligence, has announced that Sweden is in the worst situation in terms of security since the early 1980s. In today’s press conference, Lena Hallin gave an overview of the situation: “The threat against Sweden is complex – said Hallin taken from the Swedish public television Svt -, it is at the same time political, military and economic. The developments are not a novelty, but the war in Ukraine and the increase in tensions have increased the threat beyond the military one”. According to Hallin, Must identifies the action of foreign intelligence services as the most immediate threat to Sweden’s security in times of peace: “When we talk about the threat of intelligence services, I particularly want to mention the Russian secret services and Chinese”, added Hallin to Svt underlining how the two countries have many resources available to conduct operations.
Minsk expels three Polish diplomats
Russia’s closest ally Belarus is expelling three Polish diplomats, adding further tension to the relationship between the Russian satellite state and its western neighbor, a staunch ally of the United States and also of Ukraine, reports the Ner York Times. . A Polish foreign ministry spokesman in Warsaw said Belarus had ordered the departure of a border liaison officer in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, and two officials from the Polish consulate in the western city of Grodno, near the Polish border. All three had diplomatic status.
Biden eager to welcome melons to the US
“President Joe Biden looks forward to welcoming” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Washington “when their agendas are aligned.” This was announced by the White House after the phone call between the two leaders, in which, it is specified, Biden and Meloni “discussed close coordination on support for Ukraine, including security, economic and humanitarian assistance”.
