US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kiev, a few days before the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are here to stay. We will not leave», said Biden, embracing the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the square of the monastery of San Michele, who for his part said that the visit of the US president «really brings us closer to winning this war».

In Moscow, meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin “is working on the message to the Federal Assembly” and for this reason he has canceled all the public events scheduled for these hours. The president will read the message tomorrow at 12 noon Moscow time. Also in Moscow is Wang Yi, head of diplomacy for the Chinese Communist Party. Beijing’s envoy has the mission of presenting the peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Russian National Security Council Dmitri Medvedev commented on Biden’s visit to Kiev on Telegram: «Biden, having previously received security guarantees, finally went to Kiev. He promised many weapons and swore allegiance to the neo-Nazi regime to the grave,” Medvedev wrote in the post.

Russian do-it-yourself robotics takes war into the future: here is the deadly remote-controlled prototype weapon



After Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev, the US president called the Italian premier, Giorgia Meloni, to talk about their ongoing close coordination on support for Ukraine, including assistance on security, economic and humanitarian matters.

And the Italian premier, Giorgia Meloni, is expected in Kiev by the hour. While Meloni will be traveling to the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will instead land in New York on the occasion of the initiatives at the Glass Palace for the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. The head of Italian diplomacy will participate in the special emergency session of the UN general assembly on Ukraine, where a motion will be discussed.

Power of Ukrainian BMP-2 drives back Russian advance at Bakhmut. The intensity of the blows leaves no way out





It is a tragic balance that emerges from the Save The Children report exactly one year after the start of the Russian invasion. More than four children a day have been killed or injured since the start of the war in Ukraine. The alarm is for the many children, innocent victims of a conflict that has put them on the front line. For them there is also the danger of mines: many, too many, explosive devices disseminated by the Russians which loom over the games and the future of at least 2 million children, estimates the international organization.

Zelensky’s message: “Thank you Italy, winning is our destiny”





To know more

THE POINT Meloni, mission to Kiev: iron pact with Zelensky

INTERVIEW Tajani: “Weapons for Europe’s freedom, but it’s unlikely we’ll send fighters”

REACTIONS Russian wrath: “Biden like Hitler”

COMMENT Ukrainian David needs the Nato slingshot right away

COMMENT The dangerous games of Poland

ANALYSES Helicopters, spare parts, technology: what the tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia includes