After supplying tanks, F-16 fighter planes and controversial cluster ordnance, it appears that the US is ready to send armor-piercing depleted uranium ammunition. These weapons should be included in the next aid package, which varies between 240 and 375 million dollars and should be presented next week. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedevaccused the president of the United States Joe Bidenthe German chancellor Olaf Scholzthe French president Emmanuel Macron and the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni of being “direct and obvious accomplices” of the Nazis, a charge that has been largely ignored by the West. Meanwhile, theUkraine continues its counteroffensivewith the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky That he emphasized the progress of the Ukrainian forces: «Despite everything, we are advancing». Analysis by US experts indicate that the Russians are deploying new spare units to protect the south from the Ukrainian counterattack, but these may not be ready for full-scale combat. The Moscow offensive in the Kupiansk region achieved limited successes, while in Crimea the Russians continue to repel drone attacks. Kiev is announcing plans to develop missiles with a range of up to 1,500 kilometers, with the aim of bringing the conflict to enemy territory.

