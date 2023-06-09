Kiev: 16,000 at risk of evacuation after dam explosion

Nearly 16,000 residents will have to be evacuated from the right bank of Kherson region if the water level continues to rise after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, according to reports Ukrinform. “Today, 559 people were evacuated from dangerous areas by volunteers, rescuers and the police. 2,334 residents of the region have already been evacuated. Most of them are from the Korabel microdistrict of Kherson city, where 1,765 Kherson residents were rescued. According to estimates, about 16,000 people will have to be evacuated from the flooded area on the right bank if the water level continues to rise,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration.

