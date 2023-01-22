The German Defense Minister Boris Pistoriushe let it be known to expect a decision soon whether or not to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, as Kiev insistently requested. In an interview with Ard TV, Pistorius underlined the need not to make a hasty decision, having to take various factors into consideration, including the safety of the Germans at home.

Waiting to understand the next moves of Washington and Berlin regarding the sending of the so-called “heavy tanks” to Ukraine, the severe warning of Flywhich threatened the possibility of a “global catastrophe” in case of supplies of «offensive weapons» to Kiev. The warning came from the chairman of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, a close confidant of Vladimir Putin.

Modern tanks that could, perhaps, come from France. President Emmanuel Macron, together with Scholz for the anniversary of the Treaty of theEliseo has not ruled out sending Leclerc armored vehicles to Ukraine. Provided that “three criteria” are met, Macron explained. The first, “that they do not lead to an escalation”, the second, “that they can provide real and effective support” to Ukraine, and the third, that they do not “weaken our own defense capabilities,” the president said French.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosettisaid to What’s the weather like that «the sixth decree will exist and I think it will be shared by almost the entire Parliament. It will give the Ukrainians a chance to defend themselves against air strikes. It means missiles that shoot down other missiles.’

