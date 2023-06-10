According to Vladimir Putin, the announced counter-offensive in Ukraine “has begun”, but is going badly; for Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, “very brutal battles are underway”, which however are bringing “results”. The war of words, which dominates and confuses the real one, has reached the top and this means that something is really moving on the ground.

It transpires from the meager communications of both sides that the clashes are taking place in the east, in the Donbass, especially around the martyr city of Bakhmut and on at least four thrust lines, and in the south-east, in the Zaporizhzhia oblast, from Orikhiv.

“All counter-offensive attempts” made so far by the Ukrainians “have failed” and the enemy forces have suffered “impressive” losses of men, added the tsar, who once again combines the triumphal announcements of defensive successes with the atomic threat: from Sochi, on the Black Sea, where he met the president of Belarus and a faithful ally Aleksandr Lukashenko, the Russian leader announced that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory will begin after July 7 or 8, when the conclusion of the construction work of the necessary installations.

Only on Bakhmut have the Ukrainian forces advanced since yesterday, claiming an advance of one kilometer in 24 hours, taking advantage of the still uncompleted changeover between the Wagner and the Russian army.

The communication from Kiev is even more evasive: the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Malyar, with studied vagueness, says that the “epicenter” of the clashes remains the east, i.e. Donetsk, in Donbass, while as regards the south- east, “the enemy conducts defensive actions” in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Also according to Malyar, the fact that the Russians make extensive use of dragon’s teeth, pyramidal anti-tank barriers, in their fortifications, means that they intend to cover their retreat. If Ukrainian forces drive such a wedge in the coming weeks, it could become more of a challenge for Moscow to defend Crimea. According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), consulted by AFP, the signs that are leaking indicate that Kiev’s armed forces are really starting a coordinated offensive action.