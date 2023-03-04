Eyes remain focused on Bakhmut, in Donbass, the scene of violent fighting. The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a video on Telegram he let it be known that his fighters would have surrounded the city inviting the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to give “the possibility” to the inhabitants and soldiers of Kiev to leave the city. However, a prompt denial arrives from the Ukrainian side. “The video of Prighozin is false – declare the Ukrainian armed forces – it was not shot even on the outskirts of the city and is only an attempt by the occupiers to cause panic among the population”.
Kiev: 10,000 Russian soldiers surrendered
According to Kiev, about 10 thousand Russian soldiers and soldiers from the territories temporarily occupied by Moscow’s forces would have contacted the telephone line of the «Hochu Zhit» (I want to live) project developed by the Kiev authorities for those intending to surrender. Calls that – it is explained – are often made by relatives given that the Russian military in Ukraine do not have access to the internet and communications.
Moscow: saboteurs use NATO weapons
The Kremlin returns to the charge on events that took place on Thursday in the Russian region on the border with Ukraine and blames Kiev again for the responsibility for the incident: the “saboteurs” who committed the “terrorist attack” in Bryansk «they used weapons coming from NATO». The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, speaks of “blood stained hands” by the USA while Vladimir Putin meets the Security Council, placing the emphasis on “measures for anti-terrorism protection”.
Lavrov interrupted with laughter in India
Meanwhile, a video is circulating on the web in which the Foreign Minister of Moscow, Sergei Lavrov, is interrupted by laughter of the public during its intervention to Raisina Dialogue in India when he talks about a war that Moscow “is trying to stop and that was launched against us using the Ukraine”. Russia and the United States also continue to bicker over the issue relating to the brief conversation between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Lavrov himself on the sidelines of the G20 in India.
G20, Lavrov: “The West unleashed the war by using the Ukrainians against us”. The audience bursts into laughter
New aid package from the US
The United States announces a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine. It contains ammunition for i Himars and Howitzer air defense systems and ammunition for Bradley combat vehicles. In addition, the US imposes a series of sanctions and visa restrictions on five Russian officials and a consultant involved in the imprisonment Vladimir Kara-Murzaa member of the opposition arrested last April for criticizing the invasion of Ukraine.
Metsola: Ukraine’s future is as a member of the EU
The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on her visit to Kiev again, underlined that “Ukraine’s future is as a member of the European Union” and the EU will accompany the country throughout this process. «The future of Ukraine is as a member of the European Union. We will walk all the way with you », she wrote on her official Twitter profile, accompanying the message with a photo of her embracing the president of the Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk.
White House: Biden-Sholtz support in Kiev “as long as necessary”
President Joe Biden welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House “to reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Germany”. The White House reports this in a statement, informing that the two leaders “discussed the ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic and political assistance to Ukraine and the importance of maintaining global solidarity with the Ukrainian people”. Biden and Scholz “reaffirmed their commitment to impose costs on Russia for its aggression for as long as necessary” and also exchanged “points of view on other global issues”.
Metsola in Kiev: good to be back with the heroes who refuse to give up
The president of the Eurochamber arrived, surprisingly, in Ukraine. “It’s nice to be back in Ukraine. With those brave people who inspired the world. With those heroes who refuse to give up. With those who have sacrificed everything for our values. With the Europeans whose home is our European Union », she tweeted, posting an image of herself in Kiev in the evening.
One of the Sputnik vaccine scientists killed in Moscow
Andrey Botikov, a senior research scientist at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology who helped create the Sputnik V vaccine, was killed in Moscow, Tass reports. According to investigators, on March 2, in an apartment building on Rogova Street in Moscow, a 29-year-old man strangled the owner of the apartment, a 47-year-old scientist, with a belt during an argument and fled. He was arrested shortly after. “The attacker’s location was established in a short time. During the interrogation, he pleaded guilty and was charged. The defendant has a criminal record.’ Yesterday’s would be a domestic crime and the result of a dispute.
