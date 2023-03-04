Eyes remain focused on Bakhmut, in Donbass, the scene of violent fighting. The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhinin a video on Telegram he announced that his fighters would have surrounded the city inviting the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to give “the possibility” to the inhabitants and soldiers of Kiev to leave the city. However, a prompt denial arrives from the Ukrainian side. “The video of Prighozin is false – declare the Ukrainian armed forces – it was not shot even on the outskirts of the city and is only an attempt by the occupiers to cause panic among the population”.

Kiev: 10,000 Russian soldiers surrendered

According to Kiev, around 10 thousand Russian soldiers and soldiers from the territories temporarily occupied by Moscow forces would have contacted the telephone line of the “Hochu Zhit” (I want to live) project developed by the Kiev authorities for those who intend to surrender. Calls that – it is explained – are often made by relatives given that the Russian military in Ukraine do not have access to the internet and communications.

Moscow: saboteurs use NATO weapons

The Kremlin returns to the office on the events that took place on Thursday in the Russian region bordering Ukraine and blames Kiev again for the responsibility for the incident: the “saboteurs” who committed the “terrorist attack” in Bryansk “used weapons from Born”. The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, speaks of “blood stained hands” by the USA while Vladimir Putin meets the Security Council, placing the emphasis on “measures for anti-terrorism protection”.

Lavrov interrupted with laughter in India

Meanwhile, a video is circulating on the web in which Moscow’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, is interrupted by the laughter of the audience during his speech to the Raisina Dialogue in India when he talks about a war that Moscow “is trying to stop and that was launched against us using the Ukraine”. Russia and the United States also continue to bicker over the issue relating to the brief conversation between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Lavrov himself on the sidelines of the G20 in India.

New aid package from the US

The United States announces a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine. It contains ammunition for Himars and Howitzer air defense systems and ammunition for Bradley combat vehicles. In addition, the US imposes a series of sanctions and visa restrictions on five Russian officials and a consultant involved in the imprisonment Vladimir Kara-Murzaan opposition figure arrested last April for criticizing the invasion of Ukraine.

