The US will continue to ensure its support for Ukraine “in the long term”. Words from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrived in Kiev on a surprise visit in order to reassure the country’s leadership in the face of the divisions emerging within the American political spectrum and the rumors of dissent within the Ukrainian leadership itself on the ability to continue the war in the long term, and above all to win it. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has made it known that Vladimir Putin will speak at the G20 summit via video conference organized by India on Wednesday, explaining Russia’s position in the current situation. «Yes – said spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to a question – a speech is planned and the topic is clear. It’s the current situation, which is very, very turbulent.” Although no surprises are expected, because the Russian position that will be exposed “is well known”, as well as “coherent and balanced”, added the spokesperson. Today’s visit to Kiev is Austin’s second visit since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022. “The message I bring to you, Mr. President, is that the United States of America is with you and we will remain with you for the long term” , he told Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked him and said that it was a “very important signal”.

However, in another meeting, with journalists and the CEO of the Fox Corporation, Lachlan Murdoch, the Ukrainian president implicitly admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive that began at the beginning of June had not had the effects expected by Western supporters. At least, not as quickly as hoped. “For some reason people treat war like a movie and expect there to be no long pauses in events,” the president lamented. But for Ukrainians “this is not a movie,” but “hard work every day and everything will not end as quickly as we would like, but we have no right to give up and we will not,” he promised.

Zelensky’s statement has every aspect of a rebuke for the signs of tiredness that, according to many observers, are spreading across the Western front among Ukraine’s supporters. The last of these is the exclusion of funding for Kiev – as well as for Israel – from the plan approved last week by the US Congress and valid for two months to avoid the federal shutdown. Despite the opposition of a bloc of Republicans, there is a bipartisan majority that supports the continuation of aid to Zelensky’s government, but the Ukrainian president’s fear is that this support will weaken as the US elections approach next year. Not only for the presidency but also for Congress, with candidates who will have to explain to their constituencies the use of federal funds in favor of Kiev. But in the meantime, in his usual evening speech, the Ukrainian president announced – with thanks – that Washington has “allocated a new defense package for our country. In particular, there will be more artillery and shells, which are necessary at this moment”. To ensure the continuation of aid, it is important for Ukraine to demonstrate that it knows how to effectively use the weapons received by achieving substantial successes on the ground. In recent days Kiev said that its forces had advanced on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, in the Kherson region, forcing the Russians to retreat. Moscow denies this and claims it inflicted heavy casualties on unprepared Ukrainian forces who tried to establish strongholds along the riverbank. The Russian Defense Ministry said 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the last 24 hours alone. Ukrainian sources have meanwhile said that two people were killed and one was injured in a Russian bombing on the city of Kherson, the capital of the region on the western bank of the Dnipro, from which Moscow’s troops withdrew a year ago to attest to the their defenses on the eastern bank.

