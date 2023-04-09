While Russians and Ukrainians continue to rule out the possibility of negotiations, the battles at the front. According to Kiev, the situation in Bakhmut is extremely difficult due to the constant attacks of the invaders, but the soldiers Ukrainians resist. Fierce battles then focus on the city of Maryinka, where several attacks have been repulsed. Ukrainian forces work to strengthen defensive positions along the border with Belarus and Russia, while a new complaint arrives from Moscow possible provocations in the Sumy region of Ukraine. “Paranoia over leaks and defections is rife in the president’s regime Vladimir Putin»: according to the media, this would be the reason behind Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s decision to ban government officials from leaving the country without special permission. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, opens the restoration of electricity exports due to the alleged excess generation capacity. This is despite Russian forces bombing key Ukrainian energy facilities with more than 1,200 missiles and drones since the start of the invasion of the country, according to state-run operator Ukrenergo.

