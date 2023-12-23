Kiev: 12 Russian positions hit, 19 drones shot down. There would be 23 civilian victims

In the last 24 days, the Ukrainian Air Force has struck “12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders”, according to what Kiev's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced on its Facebook account, cited by Ukrinform, without specifying further. Also in the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian defense recorded 75 clashes with the enemy in addition to the shooting down of 19 of the 23 “Shahed” kamikaze drones launched by the Russians over Ukraine during the night. Kiev claims that there are “victims” among the civilian population, without specifying, while “private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged”, the report reads. The airstrikes were carried out mostly from occupied Ukrainian territories. And 110 settlements in the regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv came under artillery fire, writes the Ukrainian General Staff. In the ups and downs on the front, Ukraine claims to be continuing to “expand” the bridgehead they created on the left bank – the side occupied by the Russians – of the Dnipro river, in Kherson. «Despite the failures, the enemy did not give up attempts to oust our units from their positions and carried out 17 assaults», which, Kiev writes, were «repelled with losses».