The war in Ukraine is trying to take the path of diplomacy, once again through Turkish mediation: according to an Ankara administration source in RIA Novosti, during the expected talks with Vladimir Putin scheduled for this month – perhaps the last week of August according to the Hurriyet newspaper – President Erdogan will propose a resumption of peace talks to reach an early ceasefire. But the indiscretion is enough to make Kiev reiterate that for Zelensky’s government there is no compromise made up of immediate truces and negotiations that give Russia time to stay in Ukraine. “The only ‘basis for negotiations’ is that of President Zelensky’s Peace Formula,” assured Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, according to whom only the withdrawal of Russian troops from the 1991 border remains a viable option.

Russian raid hits an apartment building in Pokrovsk



In the meantime, even Moscow’s monolithic alliance with China, already affected by China, seems to show some uncertainty Beijing’s participation in the Jeddah peace summit. A summit, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, whose talks helped to “consolidate international consensus on the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis”, and where the Chinese special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, “had extensive contacts and communications with all parties on the political solution of the crisis”. China’s participation in the meeting in Saudi Arabia certainly does not show a change of course, but according to some observers it signaled possible changes in Beijing’s approach to the matter. And after Jeddah, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that Beijing intends to maintain an independent and impartial position on the war, with an “objective and rational voice” to “actively promote peace talks ».

While working in the diplomatic offices, the summer of war continues to shed blood on the ground in Ukraine, where in the evening, two missile attacks hit the city of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, hitting a residential building and causing casualties, at least 5 dead and 31 wounded.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), meanwhile, announced that it had arrested a Russian informant who was preparing an airstrike during Zelensky’s visit in Mykolaiv. The woman was collecting strategic information for the Russian special services, endangering the safety of troops and military infrastructure. She now faces up to 12 years in prison.

To know more

Analyses – If the Jeddah summit isolates Russia and strengthens Kiev

The case – Attack on Zelensky foiled, mole arrested. Kiev’s 007s: “Information stop, Russian plan for an air raid”

What happened yesterday