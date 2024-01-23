«Deliberate acts of terrorism». This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky defined the bombings carried out with dozens of missiles in the last few hours by Russian ground forces and air forces, which particularly targeted Kharkiv, in the north-east of the country, as well as the capital Kiev and the city of Pavlohrad, in the southeast. The toll is seven dead and around eighty injured, according to the Ukrainian authorities, in addition to another person killed and two injured in the southern district of Kherson, according to the regional military administration.

The Russians deny accusations of targeting civilian residential buildings. The Ministry of Defense assures that it has hit “sites for the production of rockets, rocket components and ammunition”. “Unlike the regime in Kiev, our forces do not target social infrastructures, residential and civilian areas”, stated the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, rejecting the hypothesis that today's bombings were carried out to retaliation for the Ukrainian attack on a market in the city of Donetsk which left 27 dead and 25 injured last Sunday. A bombing in turn defined by Moscow as “a monstrous act of terrorism”.

Furthermore, in Donetsk, unilaterally annexed last year to the Russian Federation, the local authorities have in the last few hours reported a new bombing by Kiev forces which killed two more civilians. According to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, “the world must understand that this terror (i.e. Russian bombing) can only be stopped by force.” Therefore with ever new supplies of armaments and ammunition from the Western allies.

“Ukrainian soldiers are running out of ammunition and other weapons needed to fight Russia.” Celeste Wallander, head of international security affairs at the Pentagon, said this, recalling that since December the United States has not been able to send weapons to Kiev at the same levels as the previous two years given the stalemate in Congress over the authorization of new funds for Ukraine.

Here's what happened yesterday