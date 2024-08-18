Ukraine is stepping up operations on Russian soil, now in their 12th day, while Russia claims to have captured another village in Donbass. The new phase of the war between Moscow and Kiev is moving in these two directions, with the Ukrainians hoping to consolidate their positions in the Kursk region – and in other neighboring areas – to be able to “exchange” them for their own regions occupied by the Russians in a possible future negotiating table. After the one destroyed on Friday, Ukrainian forces announced that they had hit another bridge over the Seim River, in Kursk, with the aim – explained the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk – of “depriving the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision air strikes, which significantly affects the course of combat operations”.

Meanwhile, another Rai correspondent has ended up in Moscow’s sights. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has in fact lashed out at the Italian media accusing them of “praising Ukrainian neo-Nazis while posing in reports wearing SS symbols”. This is what the Russian media wrote. In particular, Zakharova is referring to the report by Rai correspondent Ilario Piagnerelli. “Previously, the correspondent had already reported stories about Bucha and about a dead neo-Nazi belonging to Right Sector, outlawed in Russia. Now he has reached a new level after making a video interview showing a man wearing a cap with the insignia of the SS Leibstandarte Adolf Hitler division”, accuses the Kremlin spokeswoman who continues: “For those who don’t know, it was an elite formation, created on the basis of Hitler’s personal guard, later employed in the 1st SS Panzer Corps, held responsible for war crimes during the Second World War”. Zakharova then recalled that Russian law enforcement agencies have opened a criminal case against Italian journalists of RAI who, according to Moscow, entered Russian territory illegally to cover the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region.

