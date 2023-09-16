After the first uncertain information, the official announcement arrived: the Kiev army has liberated the village of Andriivka, about 10 km south of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. The Third Assault Brigade said it captured the village after surrounding the Russian garrison in what it called a “lightning operation.”

Andriivka has been the scene of fierce fighting in recent months and, as shown in a video released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is completely razed to the ground. But it still remains a small step in the counteroffensive with which Ukraine hopes to bring Russia to surrender.

A scenario not contemplated by Russian President Vladimir Putin who accused Kiev of using cluster munitions “in the widest possible way” and reiterated that he had never shied away from the peace talks. “Russia has never refused negotiations with Ukraine,” Putin said, adding that if Kiev wants them “it must say so openly.”

The Kremlin leader then denied rumors relating to volunteers from North Korea who could fight for Moscow: “We don’t need them,” he assured, while North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a Russian military aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amurm, eastern Russia.

The closeness between Moscow and Pyongyang which worries the West, instead makes Putin’s closest ally happy, the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko who, having arrived in Sochi to meet the Russian president, hoped for the addition of Minsk in a possible « three-way collaboration”.

After the visits of Kim Jong-un and Lukashenko, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi “will also come to Russia again”. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who assured that “the Vatican’s efforts for peace continue” after Zuppi’s recent trip to China.

Moscow is also reportedly negotiating with Libya to gain access to a port in the Mediterranean for its warships.

This is revealed by Wall Street Journal, according to which Russian officials had met in recent weeks with Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar to discuss long-term docking rights in areas he controls in the east of the country. The Russians would have asked to be allowed to enter the ports of Benghazi or Tobruch.

Meanwhile, the European Union has not extended the restrictive measures on Ukrainian wheat exports introduced in May to avoid unfair competition in the 5 neighboring countries: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania. The restrictions will therefore expire today with Kiev’s commitment to introduce measures to prevent new waves of cheap wheat from flooding into European markets.

