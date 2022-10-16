It is the 236th day of the war in Ukraine. A 28-year-old Italian citizen, (currently identified only with initials, EP), foreign fighter for the Russian militias, was killed yesterday during a fight in the Donetsk region. He would have enlisted in Putin’s armed forces in the self-proclaimed republic. According to Italian intelligence, there are about twenty of our compatriots engaged on the Russian-Ukrainian front, on the two sides.

Meanwhile yesterday there were still large-scale attacks and pressure from the invaders remains very high. The response of the defenders is entrusted to troops pushing south, to take back Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. While the attacks across the border, in the Belgorod region, have become almost daily.

In Izyum, recovered after six months of Russian occupation, other horrors emerge, including a mass burial site on the outskirts of the city.

And the 007 Americans believe that Tehran is ready to provide its ally Putin not only with attack drones, but also surface-to-surface missiles. A move that worries Israel“Iran’s delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia is a call” for the Jewish state to “provide military aid to Ukraine,” tweeted Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai.

To know more

– Peace is not made with weapons Massimo Giannini, Renzo Piano

– Giulia Schiff, the Italian enlisted in Ukraine returns home: “Have I ever killed someone? I am a soldier “

– Erdogan and Putin, enemy-allies: their goal is not peace Francesca Mannocchi

– From the office to the coffin in fifteen days: the “mobik”, Putin’s cannon fodder Anna Zafesova

– Sasha, tortured by the Russians: “They killed my sister and reduced her like a vegetable to make me confess” Francesca Mannocchi

Updates hour by hour

00.24 – Russian commissioner mobilization for Ukraine ‘found hanged’

Military Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel Roman Malyk, 49, responsible for the mobilization campaign for Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin, was found dead near a fence in his home in a village in Russia’s Primorsky region. The British newspaper Daily Mirror writes it, underlining that some sources speak of possible suicide by hanging. However, the police opened an investigation into the murder, for not ruling out suicide. His “suspicious” death comes after a series of attacks on mobilization centers across Russia: 70 offices have been hit by Molotov cocktails, the newspaper writes.

23.41 – Attack on Mykolaiv, a fuel depot on fire

According to the UNIAN agency, after the drone attack on Mykolaiv, a fuel and lubricant depot would be in flames.

23.19 – Italian foreign fighter killed in Donetsk

A 28-year-old Italian citizen, a foreign fighter for the Russian militias, was killed yesterday during a fight in the Donesk region. According to Adnkronos from diplomatic sources, the 28 year old EP he would have enlisted in Putin’s militias in the self-proclaimed republic of Donesk. The Italian boy had been living near the city of Rostov for some time. From the first investigations, the killed Italian citizen would have been close to the Italian community of Fort Rus which would have embraced pro-Russian politics in its most extremist positions.

Yesterday’s news and insights