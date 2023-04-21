The diffusion of top secret Pentagon documents continues to make noise. The Washington Post reported that Ukrainian military intelligence had plans to conduct clandestine operations against Russian forces in Syria with the help of Kurdish militias. The so-called “Pentagon leaks” reveal the plan, which would have opened a new battlefront thousands of kilometers away from Ukraine and which was designed to impose losses on Russia Moscow and the Wagner mercenary group, active in Syria , and possibly force Moscow to move troops from the Ukrainian front to the Middle East. According to the document, updated to January 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky put a stop to the plan last December.

In Russia, yesterday evening, an explosion left a 20-meter crater in Belgorod. The cause was allegedly caused by the emergency ejection of a bomb from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces which was flying over the southwestern Russian city. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry quoted by Tass.

Yesterday was also the day of the unannounced visit to Kiev to reiterate that the future of Ukraine “is in the Euro-Atlantic family” and “all allies are in agreement on this”. NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, at a press conference alongside Volodymyr Zelensky, pushes on Kiev’s entry into the Alliance. An issue that “will be at the top of the agenda” of the summit scheduled for July in Vilnius. To make this happen, however, it is first necessary “to ensure that Ukraine wins and continues to remain a sovereign, independent and democratic state”, argued Stoltenberg, on his first visit to the country since the beginning of the conflict.

