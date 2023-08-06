Political and diplomatic advisers from forty countries, including the G7, the EU, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and China, met in Jeddah for a summit on Ukraine. There is consensus on the need to preserve theterritorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine in any future «Peace Agreement”. The participation of countries beyond the Western coalition demonstrated the broad international support for Kiev. The summit also agreed to create working groups on various key issues in the peace proposal Volodymyr Zelensky, including nuclear safety, global food, humanitarian aid and the return of deported children. The possibility of a meeting between heads of state and government, although the timing remains to be determined. However, some differences in position among the participants, in particular the BRICS countries, prevented the drafting of one common statement. Also, the lack of presence of Russia, not invited to the summit, has attracted some criticism. Some delegates, including the Brazilian representative, stressed the importance of involving Moscow in the peace process. Ukraine intends to use the opportunity provided by the summit to further isolate the Kremlin. President Zelensky expressed the hope that international pressure for a peaceful solution will increase in the coming months, especially in view of the 2024 US electionwhich could affect military support for Kiev.
Air warning in Kiev and seven other regions
An air alert was raised by the Ukrainian authorities in Kiev and the Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnepropetrovsk regions and the capital region itself. This is reported by an online map of the Ukrainian defense ministry, as reported by RIA Novosti. The air warning in Kiev was sounded at 1.04 local time.
Zelensky: Russian attack on Kharkiv blood transfusion center
Casualties have been reported at a blood transfusion center in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region following fresh Russian airstrikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “This war crime alone says it all about Russian aggression. Defeating terrorists – he added on his Telegram channel – is a matter of honor for all those who appreciate life. Some of the rockets were shot down. Thanks to our air defense fighters,” concluded Zelensky.
Filorussi: Donetsk bombed, university hit
The Ukrainians bombed the center of Donetsk, hitting the University of Economics and Business. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian city controlled by the pro-Russian Alexey Kulemzin, as reported by Tass, denouncing that cluster bombs were used. A fire has developed.
