Political and diplomatic advisers from forty countries, including the G7, the EU, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and China, met in Jeddah for a summit on Ukraine. There is consensus on the need to preserve theterritorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine in any future «Peace Agreement”. The participation of countries beyond the Western coalition demonstrated the broad international support for Kiev. The summit also agreed to create working groups on various key issues in the peace proposal Volodymyr Zelensky, including nuclear safety, global food, humanitarian aid and the return of deported children. The possibility of a meeting between heads of state and government, although the timing remains to be determined. However, some differences in position among the participants, in particular the BRICS countries, prevented the drafting of one common statement. Also, the lack of presence of Russia, not invited to the summit, has attracted some criticism. Some delegates, including the Brazilian representative, stressed the importance of involving Moscow in the peace process. Ukraine intends to use the opportunity provided by the summit to further isolate the Kremlin. President Zelensky expressed the hope that international pressure for a peaceful solution will increase in the coming months, especially in view of the 2024 US electionwhich could affect military support for Kiev.

