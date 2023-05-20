Russia must end “its ongoing aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine.” The message launched by Joe Biden and by the leaders of the G7 addressed to the Kremlin is clear-cut and the sequence of adverbs leaves little interpretative doubt, to trace the best viaticum for the personal presence of Volodymyr Zelensky at the Big Seven summit in Hiroshima, together with the long-awaited training scenario for fourth-generation military fighters, including F-16 fighter. Biden briefed G7 leaders that the US will support a joint effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s. As far as we learn, the training should not take place in the United States, but probably all in Europe, even with the involvement of US military.
Surprisingly, the Ukrainian president will be in Hiroshima this evening, arriving from Jeddah where he spoke at the Arab League summit at the invitation of the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. A passage, the latter, not taken for granted and important given the good ties that a large part of the Arab world has with President Vladimir Putin.
The G7 agreed new sanctions and red lines for Moscow targeting “the trade and use of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia”. The tightening then affects the circumvention of the measures adopted so far, for example, by increasing controls on the sale of gas and oil through third countries.
“I welcome the historic decision by the United States and its president to support an international coalition of fighter jets. This will greatly improve our army in the sky. I plan to discuss the practical implementation of this decision at the G7 summit in Hiroshima.’ Thus, in a tweet, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Biden: G7 even more supportive than last year
“Over the past fifteen months, the G7 has been sympathetic to Ukraine, excluding the Russian war machine from key technologies and funding around the world. And today the G7’s solidarity with Ukraine is even stronger than it was last year.” Thus, in a tweet, the US president, Joe Biden.
Air alert in Kiev: attack in progress, stay in shelters
After midnight, an air raid alert was announced in the Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. The head of the president’s office Andriy Yermak urged people to heed the alarm and not disrupt the work of the air defense forces. «Air defense is operating around the airspace of Kiev. Stay in the shelters until the end of the attack!”, the authorities warned.
