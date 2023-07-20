Cross-attacks between Ukrainian and Russian forces continue in the Crimea and in the Odessa area. Dozens of missiles and drones have hit ports, silos and airports in Ukraine: grain exports have been blocked and Putin announces: “we will replace it with ours”, and adds “from Thursday 20 all ships directed to Ukrainian ports will be considered military”, but in the meantime the tsar will not be able to go to South Africa for the Brics summit.

After the explosions on the Crimean bridge and the air raid on the port of Odessa, the troops of Kiev claimed responsibility for an attack on a military base in Crimea, where an ammunition depot exploded: a section of the Tavrida highway was blocked. A further complication for the evacuation envisaged by the pro-Russian authorities which should involve about 2,000 people who are in areas near some fires. Russia, in turn, continued to target Odessa and the infrastructure at the port used for the export of Ukrainian grain.

Prigozhin also reappears in a video: “What is happening at the front” in Ukraine “is a shame in which we do not need to be involved”, the former oligarch is heard saying, inviting his men to prepare for a “new trip to Africa”.

