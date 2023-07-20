Cross-attacks between Ukrainian and Russian forces continue in the Crimea and in the Odessa area. Dozens of missiles and drones have hit ports, silos and airports in Ukraine: grain exports have been blocked and Putin announces: “we will replace it with ours”, and adds “from Thursday 20 all ships directed to Ukrainian ports will be considered military”, but in the meantime the tsar will not be able to go to South Africa for the Brics summit.
After the explosions on the Crimean bridge and the air raid on the port of Odessa, the troops of Kiev claimed responsibility for an attack on a military base in Crimea, where an ammunition depot exploded: a section of the Tavrida highway was blocked. A further complication for the evacuation envisaged by the pro-Russian authorities which should involve about 2,000 people who are in areas near some fires. Russia, in turn, continued to target Odessa and the infrastructure at the port used for the export of Ukrainian grain.
Prigozhin also reappears in a video: “What is happening at the front” in Ukraine “is a shame in which we do not need to be involved”, the former oligarch is heard saying, inviting his men to prepare for a “new trip to Africa”.
To know more:
The story – Hell over Odessa
Usa, “Russia could attack civilian ships in the Black Sea”
Russia is considering attacking civilian ships carrying grain from Ukraine in the Black Sea and then trying to blame it on Ukrainian forces. This was stated by a senior White House official. “The Russian military may expand its target of targeting Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks against civilian shipping,” National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge told AFP, citing “a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea and place the blame for these attacks on Ukraine.”
From the US another 1.3 billion in aid to Kiev
The new package of US military aid to Ukraine is worth 1.3 billion dollars. According to the Pentagon, the package includes “critical air defense capabilities and munitions” and does not come from US arsenals, but is provided under the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), with acquisitions from industry or partners. The aid, among other things, includes: four Nasams surface-to-air missile systems and related ammunition; 152mm artillery ammunition; anti-mine equipment; Tow missile systems; explosive drones; 150 tanks; and 165 tactical vehicles.
#RussiaUkraine #war #cross #attacks #forces #Wheat #export #blocked #Putin #replace #ships #Black #Sea #Odessa #considered #military
Leave a Reply