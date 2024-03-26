«Konechno Ukraina», obviously Ukraine: thus, with a smile and a telegraphic joke, the head of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev responded to journalists who asked him whether «ISIS or Ukraine.” Therefore, no longer the vague evocation of Kiev's guilt, suggested in Vladimir Putin's two speeches in recent days, but a direct accusation. Confirmed a few hours later by the head of the internal intelligence services (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov, who also hinted at a possible involvement of the USA and Great Britain, before adding that Moscow will respond with a “retaliation”.

Putin said on Monday evening that the attack on the concert hall, which left 139 dead and 180 injured, had been carried out by “Islamic extremists”. But he had warned that the investigation would continue to find the instigators, pointing the finger precisely at Ukraine, where according to him the four terrorists accused of being the material authors of the massacre were headed. It was then reaffirmed by Bortnikov, according to whom a “heroic” welcome was ready for them in Kiev. A version that seems to clash with that of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, according to whom the four alleged perpetrators of the massacre initially headed towards the border with his country. In fact, Lukashenko said that the terrorists, who arrived in the Russian region of Bryansk, “understood that it was impossible to enter Belarus” due to the checkpoints immediately set up in agreement with Putin and therefore “they changed direction and headed for the Russian border -Ukrainian”. Beyond the obvious contradiction between the two versions, Kiev once again rejected the accusations, to which was added the accusation leveled by Bortnikov against Ukraine of training «nationalists, mercenaries and Islamists in the Middle East» and then making them «fight against the Russia”. As for possible retaliation, journalists asked Bortnikov whether the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Kirylo Budanov, might also be targeted. He is a legitimate target for Russian military forces, “as is everyone who perpetrates crimes against Russia,” the FSB chief responded. The statements of the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, are of a completely different tone, according to which it is still too early to talk about what Russia's reaction will be if Ukraine's participation in the attack is proven.

On the investigation front, the Moscow Court dealing with the case transformed the detention of an eighth suspect into arrest. This is Alisher Kasimov, originally from Kyrgyzstan but a Russian citizen. The man is accused of having rented an apartment to the alleged terrorists, but he said he did so without knowing who they were. The arrests of the four alleged perpetrators, all Tajiks, and three other men, also of Tajik origin, had previously been confirmed. The same Court issued an arrest order on charges of terrorism against the head of the Ukrainian secret service (SBU), Vasily Malyuk, but the provision is not linked to the investigation into the massacre.

