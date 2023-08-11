The new epicenter of the war in Ukraine bears the name of the northeastern city of Kupiansk, where the military leaders of Kiev admit “a difficult situation” albeit “under control”, while dealing with a renewed vigor of Moscow’s forces. In fact, if the Ukrainian counter-offensive continues slowly, on the front in the Kharkiv region the invaders concentrate their main offensive efforts and claim successes, with the conquest of five strongholds and four observation points. The bombings are constant, so as to prompt the Ukrainian authorities to order the mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district, less than a year after its liberation during the Ukrainian counter-offensive of summer 2022. Meanwhile, the alarm returns to the south on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: according to the Ukrainian company Energoatom, the plant is “on the verge of blackout” after yet another cut of the connection to the main high-voltage line. The facility’s pro-Russian administration later reported a steam leak from reactor number 4, adding further strength to concerns. But according to experts, there is currently no radioactive risk in Europe’s largest nuclear power plant: the director of ENEA’s nuclear safety department, Alessandro Dodaro, explained to Ansa that the steam leak comes from circuits that are not in contact with the reactor core.

Russia, explosions on the outskirts of Moscow: vast fire rages near Domodedovo airport



There is therefore no imminent danger for the plant, at the center of a diplomatic tug of war over the establishment of a buffer zone to avert any accident, with catastrophic consequences for all of Europe. But the area continues to be targeted by the Russians: after Wednesday’s raids in which three people died, including two young musicians, a new attack hit the city of Zaporizhzhia in the evening, causing at least one death and several injuries.

Meanwhile, war threatens Moscow again: explosions rocked Domodedovo at dawn, a town 37 km south of the Russian capital which hosts the main airport for national traffic. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 13 Ukrainian drones yesterday night, 11 near Crimea and two more headed towards Moscow, while a new attack in Russia’s Bryansk region left one dead and two injured, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz.

On the other side of the front, a “massive” Russian drone attack slammed into western Ukraine overnight, destroying an oil depot in the Rivne region without causing casualties. According to the Kiev air force, 7 out of 10 Russian UAVs were shot down in a raid that lasted 5 hours. With the war raging, Kiev relies on alliances to gain an advantage on the ground.

According to sources informed to the Associated Press, US President Joe Biden will ask the US Congress for 13 billion dollars to support Ukraine, but this time he will face dwindling support among US lawmakers. The space for diplomacy remains narrow, and seems to move only on the wheat front: the Turkish Defense Ministry has in fact stated that “contacts continue with officials of the United Nations, the Russian Federation and Ukraine regarding the continuation of the Initiative on cereals», while Kiev has announced the opening of corridors for civilian merchant ships in the Black Sea, while warning of the risk of Russian mines along the routes.

On the other hand, there is no talk of a mediated solution to the conflict, and tensions between the two sides are increasing. In eastern Europe, Poland has announced it will send up to 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus amid fears of a possible offensive by Moscow ally and Wagner mercenaries. “We approach the army to the border to scare the aggressor, so that he does not dare to attack us”, is the strategy of Warsaw illustrated by the Minister of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak.

