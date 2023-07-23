A few days ago some images had testified to its use by Kiev, today the cluster bombs they hit the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine and killed the journalist of RIA Novosti Rostislav Zhuravlev. A “premeditated crime”, according to the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, who announces revenge and promises punishments against “those responsible for the brutal massacre” and against those who “supplied cluster munitions to Kiev”, i.e. the United States, which “shares full responsibility” with Ukraine.

Zhuravlev was a hero to Russians loyal to the Kremlin. For some Ukrainian newspapers, however, she was a pro-Putin militant who deserved no respect. The journalist of Ria Novosti, Just turned 34was born in Yekaterinburg e he had served in the Russian Armed Forces, praising the work of the Russian president and that of the Moscow army on several occasions. In the attack that would have been launched from Kiev near the village of Pyatikhatki, south of Zaporizhzhia, three other Russian media operators were also injured: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, photo correspondent of RIA Novosti, Roman Polskov, of Izvestiya, and cameraman Dmitriy Shikov. Polskov suffered a broken leg and wounds to the abdomen and back, while Shikov was hit by shrapnel and has a broken hip.

The front changes, but the result is the same. In Kramatorsk, in Donetsk, too photographer Eugene Shilkowho works for the German newspaper Deutsche Welle, was wounded in a cluster bomb attack, this time by Russian forces.

The massive use of ammunition that many countries have chosen to ban demonstrates the increase in the intensity of the fighting on the ground. Cluster munitions come to the aid of Ukrainian counteroffensive that was struggling to take off and that now, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, it is accelerating. Kiev would be “advancing on the battlefield” and “liberating its territories step by step”.

Volunteers of a Ukrainian NGO in Staryi Karavan, in the Donetsk region, which has just been bombed (afp)

The main focus now seems to be the Crimea, targeted in recent days and again yesterday at the center of Ukrainian attacks. Kiev forces claimed to have affected the military infrastructure of the occupied peninsula by the Russians in 2014, attacked an airport and an oil depot in the village of Oktyabrskoye and fired drones at an ammunition depot in the Krasnogvardeyskiy district.

Moscow says the defenses held up, but because of the explosions the pro-Russian authorities evacuated the population within a radius of five kilometres and they had to suspend railway traffic in the peninsula for several hours, which was later resumed. Kiev’s Defense Ministry says Ukraine now has the military lead across the entire front line, but the Kremlin-led aerial bombardment continues and continues to hit civilian targets.

One person was killed and four others were injured by Russian artillery fire in the Sumy region, while in Kharkiv the city of Kupyansk again fell under bombs: a 57-year-old woman was killed. These are the directions in which the Russian forces “are concentrating their main efforts”, explain the Ukrainian military leaders, together with Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka. And in Odessa, hit several times in recent days in retaliation for the Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch bridge. In the Black Sea port, the situation of grain remains critical, destroyed by the ton. Today a glimmer came from Zelensky who shared with NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg “assessments on the current situation in the Black Sea” and on the risks “for global food security”, also identifying “the priority steps necessary for the unblocking and functioning of the corridor” of the grain. All while for Stoltenberg “Ukraine is closer than ever to NATO”.

