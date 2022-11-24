On the 275th day of war in Ukraine, the Russian offensive continues. Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “crimes against humanity” after a new massive missile attack caused blackouts across the country. The Ukrainian president said that the Russian “formula of terror” forced “millions of people to remain without energy supplies, without heating, without water, in the cold below zero”.

In Kiev, 70% of homes do not have electricity. There is no heating and water supply, although it works, it presents problems. The Zaporizhia plant is instead powered by emergency generators and three other nuclear plants are disconnected from the electricity grid. Half of Moldova is also in the dark and has complained to Moscow. But Tavriyskyi, one of the most densely populated districts of Kherson, from which Moscow’s troops withdrew on November 11, is also under attack: in all, 17 attacks were carried out.

Meanwhile, the search for a falling point on the gas price ceiling continues to divide Europe and the cracks are also widening to the Russian oil ceiling. With Moscow once again raising its voice: if there is an agreement, Vladimir Putin will give the order to punish all the countries that join by turning off the oil and gas taps. However, the road to the agreement of the Twenty-seven is still uphill and passes through a new extraordinary meeting of energy ministers – which will be convened, but it is not official, on December 13th – and from the seal on the price correction mechanism.

00.53 – Zelensky: “Any option that does not include Crimea is a waste of time”

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Financial Times called any option to end the war that does not involve the liberation of Crimea a “waste of time”. “If someone is ready to offer us a way to liberate Crimea not through military means, I will certainly be in favor of it,” he explained. While those who theorize an agreement with Crimea, a territory of the Russian Federation “shouldn’t waste their time on this”.

00.44 – Electricity in Kiev reduced to 2-3 hours a day

Electricity for residents of Kiev will be reduced to 2-3 hours per day until the complete restoration of electricity in the city. This was reported by Kyiv Independent citing the private Ukrainian energy company Dtek. The same company has announced that electricity has been restored for about 30% of Kiev residents.

00.16 – 7 dead and 20 wounded after the raids in Kherson

The number of dead rose to seven after Russian bombing yesterday on Kherson. This was announced by the regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. About 20 were wounded in the southern Ukrainian city returned to Kiev’s control, but which the Russians have resumed attacking with artillery and multiple rocket launchers from the opposite bank of the Dnieper, it was reported.