Almost three months of war – today the 89th day opens – the Russian offensive does not stop. A military escalation is underway in the Donbass which left five dead and 11 wounded yesterday alone. Moscow launches the attack on the Lugansk region. Assault on the city of Severodonetsk, which “is turning into a new Mariupol,” according to Kiev. The Russians use the deadly “Terminator” tanks, the latest card of Putin’s war, according to British intelligence. The Ukrainian resistance reacts: attack on the pro-Russian mayor of Energodar, injured by a homemade bomb with bodyguards in front of the house.

And while Moscow says it is ready to “resume negotiations with Kiev”, a sharp reply comes from the Ukrainian capital: “A ceasefire is impossible without a Russian withdrawal”. Martial law has also been extended in Ukraine until 23 August.

Tensions between Paris and Kiev over EU membership. France freezes Zelensky on Ukraine’s entry into the EU: “It will take 15-20 years”, says the new French minister for European Affairs Beaune, saying that in the meantime Kiev could join the European political community proposed by the president Macron. Surprise visit to the capital of the country at war by Polish Prime Minister Duda who, the first Western leader, spoke in the presence of the Ukrainian Parliament. “Only you can decide your future. Those who say you must give in to Putin’s demands are wrong, ”he said.

Today online meeting of the 40 allied countries of the United States that support Ukraine.

The analysis – War in Ukraine, the Russian army penalized by the caged hierarchies

The case / 1 – Macron and Scholz freeze Kiev: “Ukraine in the EU in twenty years”

The case / 2 – The cry of Ukraine in Davos: “We need heavy weapons, we want to win the war”

The scenery – Nobel laureate Stiglitz: “Sanctions are bending Putin, this time China will not be able to help him”

History / 1 – The “vaffa” to the war of the bands: so the concerts lead the revolt

History / 2 – The prophecy of the writer Masha Gessen: “Putin has always been imperialist”

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Follow the updates hour by hour

07.15 – Zelensky: “Revolutionary agreement for customs control with Poland”

“A solution has been reached that is revolutionizing the order on our border.” Volodymyr Zelensky said this in the video speech of the past few hours during which he announced that “we are introducing joint customs control with Poland”, after the visit to Kiev of the Polish president, Andrzej Duda. «This – he said, as reported by the Ukrainian presidency – will significantly speed up the procedures at the border. It will eliminate most of the corruption risks. But it is also the beginning of our integration into the common customs area of ​​the European Union. It is truly a historical process ». Relations between Ukraine and Poland are “finally on absolutely clear and sincere foundations”, he said, announcing the “preparation of a law” similar to the one “passed in Poland for our citizens”, which offers Ukrainians fleeing the war the “Same opportunities” as the Poles. Zelensky’s hope is that Poles “should never have to use such a law.”

06.30 – From New Zealand 30 soldiers in GB to train Ukrainian soldiers

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that her country will deploy another 30 members of its defense forces to the UK to support the training of the Ukrainian army. “The soldiers will remain stationed in the UK until the end of July,” said Ardern, quoted by CNN. They will train the Ukrainian military on how to use the L-119 light pistol, the New Zealand premier added.

06.15 – The Japanese premier: “Russian aggression undermines the global order”

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine undermines the foundations of the global order.” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this to American President Joe Biden during the meeting in Tokyo. “We cannot in any way allow such attempts to change the status quo by force anywhere in the world”, the words of the Japanese premier reported by the New York Times.

06.00 – The US: we evaluate the possibility of sending troops to the Kiev embassy

The Pentagon and the US State Department are considering the possibility of sending special forces to protect the US embassy in Kiev. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told The Washington Post confirming the Wall Street Journal’s advances. “We are examining the security conditions” of the diplomatic office in Ukraine “but no decision has been taken,” Kirby stressed.

05.50 – The Russian frigate Makarov towards the Black Sea

The Russian frigate Admiral Makarov has left Sevastopol and heads for positions in the Black Sea. This was announced by the Ukrainian army, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. The Southern operational command believes that this move increases the likelihood of missile attacks on Ukraine.

05.45 – Unhcr: “Exceeded the number of 100 million people on the run”

“The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has now surpassed the staggering 100 million mark for the first time, supported by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts.” This is what the United Nations agency specializing in refugee management (UNHCR) reports. “The figure of 100 million makes you think and worry in equal measure. It is a record that should never have been established – in the words of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi -. This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end the persecution and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes. “

01.25 – Johnson to children: “You are not alone, be proud”

In an open letter published last night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian children that they should be “immensely proud” of themselves, with their country facing the invasion of Russia for three months with the displacement of millions of refugees. within Ukraine and abroad. “Many of you – writes Johnson – have seen or experienced things that no child should see. Yet every day Ukrainian children teach us all what it means to be strong and dignified, with our heads held high in the most difficult moments. I can’t think of any better model for children and adults everywhere ». The British Prime Minister said that “the absence of children and young people in the streets and parks” he saw when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accompanied him around Kiev last month made him “very sad”. Johnson then said to the Ukrainian children: «You are not alone. You may be separated from your friends at home, but you have millions of others around the world. Here in the UK ».

01.08 – Zelensky: “Relations with Poland finally sincere”

Ukrainian-Polish relations rest “finally on completely clear and sincere foundations, without any quarrel or old conflict”: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his latest video speech, after welcoming his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda yesterday in Kiev . In recognition of a law in Poland that offers Ukrainians the same opportunities as Poles, Zelensky said Ukraine is preparing a similar bill for Poles. “May Polish citizens never have to use such a law,” said the Ukrainian president. But we show our gratitude and respect in this way. And I also want it to be part of our new neighborhood policy. We must resolve disputes and remove the burden of the past from our current relations with all Ukraine’s neighbors who respect us and are not occupiers of our state ”. Zelensky also said that the new decision to introduce joint customs controls with Poland is “revolutionizing” the borders of the countries and is a step towards Ukraine’s entry into the EU. “This will significantly speed up border procedures. It will eliminate most of the corruption risks. But it is also the beginning of our integration into the common customs area of ​​the European Union. This is a true historical process ».

00.01 – Zelensky to Johnson, target to increase grain exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in the evening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Zelensky himself said in a video, according to the Ukrainian agency UNIAN. After updating him “on the situation on the battlefield”, he told him that “we are looking for ways to increase our exports, especially those of agricultural products”, but also that an increase in “imports of fuel into Ukraine” is needed. In the video of him, the president recalled that tomorrow he will participate in the discussions of the Davos Forum: “This is the most influential economic platform in the world, and Ukraine has something to say,” he said. Zelensky recalled that his calendar for next week “foresees a large number of bilateral contacts with representatives of various states and international organizations. Our country expands international relations every week to try to end the war as soon as possible, trying to obtain all possible solutions useful for our defense ».

Yesterday’s news and insights