Some impatience on the part of Ukraine’s allies had already been perceived in recent days, emerging in more or less explicit ways. Now the intelligence of the United States increases the dose, letting the Washington Post filter the belief that the counteroffensive in Kiev will not achieve the objectives set, including that of reconquering Melitopol (key city in the south-east of the country): a crucial step to break the land corridor that connects Russia to Crimea since Vladimir Putin’s forces conquered the entire Ukrainian coast on the Sea of ​​Azov. While he makes the balance of 18 months of war shiver: there would already be half a million Russian and Ukrainian soldiers dead or wounded on the battlefield.

The defenses prepared by Moscow, which is defending the occupied territory through minefields and trenches, are creating more than one problem and are raising questions in Kiev and in Western capitals as to why a counter-offensive involving the use of hundreds of billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment fails to achieve its objectives. From the USA comes the no comment by Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden’s national security adviser, who does not venture predictions “because war, this war, is unpredictable”.

A new cold shower that ofintelligence US plunged within days of the dispute between Kiev and NATO: the head of the cabinet, Stian Jenssen, had said that Ukraine could eventually cede territories to Russia as part of an agreement to end the war and join the Alliance. Jenssen then corrected himself and the secretary general Jens Stoltenberg then closed the question by reiterating that it is up to the Ukrainians alone to decide when there will be the conditions to start peace negotiations. The feeling, however, is that a little fatigue, the so-called ‘war fatigue‘, there is. Also because the war has been going on for almost a year and a half now and in addition to billions it also burns human lives. According to New York Times 500,000 soldiers died or were wounded in the Ukrainian and Russian ranks. A difficult calculation to make considering that Moscow tends to lower its estimates and Kiev does not report official data.

On the ground, Russia reports that it shot down another drone bound for Moscow yesterday night, but the alarm as usual still caused the temporary closure of the airspace above the capital’s Vnukovo airport. The fragments would have fallen into the Expocenter without causing any casualties or significant damage to the building. The attack on the headquarters of the ‘popular police’ in Energodar, the city that hosts the Zaporizhzhia plant, occupied by the Russians, seems to have gone well.

Russia, large fire at the Novorossiysk oil terminal



The service of intelligence Ukrainian military (Gur) claimed it with a video declaring that he had injured almost all the leaders. It is not clear, however, whether Kiev’s hand is behind the fire that broke out in an area of ​​about 1300 square meters of the Russian port of Novorossiysk, on the Black Sea, in the south-west of the country. According to the Russian media, some wooden pallets would have caught fire, but in the videos circulating on the web we see a large black smoke interspersed with some explosions whose nature is not clear. The port of Novorossiysk, where oil tankers also pass, had been the scene on August 4 of the attack on the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship, hit and semi-sunk by a Kiev marine drone with a load of 450 kilos of dynamite. The Ukrainian forces hope more and more in the decisive contribution of the F-16 which, however, will be slow in arriving, awaiting the training of the pilots in Kiev. A coalition of 11 NATO countries will begin training them in August in Denmark and another center will be set up in Romania. The US has given Copenhagen and Amsterdam the green light to send fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as this is completed.

