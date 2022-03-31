British intelligence: “Russian army no longer responds to orders”

Jeremy Fleming is not related to Ian Flemingformer spy and inventor of the character of 007, but he deals with secret agents in real life. The head of the British intelligence service is doing intelligence on the Russian armed forces engaged in Ukraine and describes their behavior in a very critical way: “We have seen Russian soldiers short of weapons and morale, refuse to follow orders, sabotage their equipment and even accidentally shoot down their plane”, he said during a speech at theAustralian National University. Also according to Fleming, like many outside observers, “it seems increasingly clear that Putin has misjudged the situation. It is evident that he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. It has become his personal war, with the cost being paid by innocent people in Ukraine and, increasingly, also by Russian citizens. “

“Putin’s advisers do not tell him the truth and China will abandon him”



Jeremy Fleming credited the widespread thesis according to which there is such tension in the Kremlin as to discourage councilors from telling Putin the truth about the difficulties of the mission in Ukraine. Furthermore, he expressed doubts about the possibility that the alliance between Moscow and Beijing could continue for a long time: “A China that wants to set the rules for a new global governance is not happy with a close alliance with a regime that voluntarily and illegally ignores them all. “.



Read also:

“Military expenses, Affaritaliani survey rejects the Draghi-Mattarella line

Government, Draghi at home if Conte drops him. The Democratic Party is not there, elections in June

Increased military spending, “the League is on the side of Draghi”. Interview

Generali fires Cirinà: “Not fair” .Calta already brings 1 euro to the title as a dowry

Green Pass, Puzzer ad Affari: “They want to fire me. Let me arrest … ”

Listen to TV yesterday 29 March 2022: 2.00 pm flies with the director Angelo Perrino

Paola Ferrari away from Rai: Sgarbi and La Russa defend her. Do you agree? PHOTO

Ukraine, Antonio Razzi on a mission at the border: “They don’t want me in the country”. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens