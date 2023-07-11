Russia accuses Ukraine, which has already used cluster bombs, and says it is ready to use the same ammunition if the United States were to confirm supplies to Kiev’s forces. “Neither we, nor the Americans, nor Kiev have joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions. At the same time, Russia, realizing the threat that such munitions pose to the civilian population, refrained and refrains from using them in the special operation”, said Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defense Minister, adding that, if the United States were to supply them to Kiev, “as a response, the Russian armed forces will be forced to use similar weapons against the Ukrainian armed forces”.

According to Shoigu, quoted by the Interfax agency, Russian cluster munitions “are much more effective than American ones, their range is wider and more diverse”. Meanwhile, according to the Tass news agency, the Ukrainian army has shelled the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhzhia region using “cluster munitions”.

The US, for its part, has returned to defending the decision to send the controversial ‘cluster bombs’, without which Ukraine would have remained “defenceless”. “The reserves of single munitions in the world and in Ukraine are running out – said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken interviewed by NBC – so the difficult, but necessary, choice of supplying cluster bombs has come down to this: if not let’s do, they will run out of ammunition and if they run out of ammunition they will be defenseless”.

Blinken also downplayed the opposition expressed in recent days by various NATO allies who signed the convention which bans the production, sale and use of these weapons due to the risks that the mini bombs that compose them pose to civilians. “Every ally I’ve talked to has said they understand why we’re doing this,” the US secretary of state said.

Washington’s decision was sharply criticized by former President Donald Trump. “Joe Biden shouldn’t drag us further into World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine — he should be trying to end the war and stop the horrific deaths and destruction caused by an incompetent administration,” Trump said in a statement.