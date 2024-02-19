The February 24, 2024 exactly two years will have passed since the beginning of war between Russia and Ukraine. Two years that changed the world balance and compromised a good part of the relationships on which they were based, with an enormous cost in terms of human lives and material damage. Closing spaces for dialogue, also due to the tension in the Middle East and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and increasing the distances between Western democracies and large autocracies.

With the fighting on the ground continuing unabated, now much more favorable to Moscow than to the reconquest of the territory by Kiev, the confrontation is also played out on other levels: the international political one, that of the stability of the two opposing leaders, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, and the economic one.

The political plan, from the American elections to the European ones

The electoral rounds in Europe and the United States will contribute to directing the attitude of the Western front, which during the two years of war saw the abandonment of the initial and unconditional choice of side in defense of Kiev for a more articulated and less granitic position , which began to take into account the costs and benefits of continuing the war.

It is clear how much Donald Trump's return to the White House could change or even a result in the European Parliament that would give more strength to a breakfast around less Atlanticist positions. However, the underlying theme remains. The fall of Ukraine could pave the way for a Russian military escalation that could threaten the Baltic Republics and therefore NATO directly. The topic of 'defense of Kiev to defend democracy' stays on the table.

The holding of the leaderships of Putin and Zelensky

Two years of war have also been long for the two opposing leaderships, those of Vladimir Putin and that of Volodymyr Zelensky. The unknowns linked to the stability of the regime of the Head of the Kremlin are always linked, in the expectations of the Western Front, to the hypothesis that the conditions can be created for a reversal from within. However, if the belief that the push could come from the circle of oligarchs who have seen their wealth and their margins for maneuver reduced has weakened with the passage of time, the death in prison of Aleksey Navalny contributes to marking a macabre continuity in the systematic elimination of any potential hotbed of political opposition.

It is also difficult for the conditions for a popular uprising to arise, despite the terrible quality of life and the gigantic sacrifice required for military mobilization. Zelensky instead has to face increasingly evident difficulties. They are dictated by the negative evolution of the conflict, by a 'habituation effect' that weighs on public opinion, by the decreasing international support, especially in terms of financial resources, and by an increasingly costly resistance in terms of human lives and material damage.

The economic plan, the consequences of the conflict weigh heavily

The consequences of the long conflict also weigh on economic plan. The resources necessary to finance the Ukrainian resistance remain central, but are gradually running out. Kiev would need weapons and ammunition in quantities sufficient to at least match the production of the Russian war machine, which is running at full capacity. Without underestimating the resources needed for reconstruction, which have now reached the threshold of 500 billion dollars according to the latest estimate from the World Bank.

The war is also a decisive factor with respect to the state of health of the Russian economy, now increasingly supported by war production. Despite the international sanctions, which, net of propaganda and instrumental positions, have had a consistent but not decisive effect, the Russian economy is holding up because it is now a war economy, with war expenses well exceeding 6% of GDP .

The repercussions for the European economy, linked to an energy crisis that has essentially subsided and to an inflation that is progressively deflating but also to the uncertainties and risks for growth that remain significant, are intertwined with the eternal debate on the effectiveness of sanctions and the opportunity to continue supporting Kiev. The summary, crude but plausible, comes close to the thesis that the war is bringing Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine to its knees, is weighing on European economies and is instead indispensable for Vladimir Putin to preserve his regime and for Russia to avoid imploding. (By Fabio Insenga)