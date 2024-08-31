Lavrov urged opponents of Russia-Ukraine talks to understand that things will get more difficult

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview for the RT documentary Bridges to the East, spoke about negotiations with Kiev, the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) near Kursk, and the West’s role in provoking the conflict. He emphasized that Russia had long been ready for dialogue on Ukraine, but Kyiv had repeatedly proven its complete inability to negotiate, and now there is no talk of a diplomatic settlement.

We do not discuss our territory with anyone. We do not negotiate about our territory. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

He noted that Moscow was ready for negotiations in 2014, when the Maidan took place in Kyiv and events began in Donbass. The minister recalled the Minsk agreements that were not implemented, as well as the Istanbul agreements that Ukraine refused to sign.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to turn the conflict with Russia into a major war with the participation of NATO.

Lavrov named the conditions for settlement

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that there is “nothing to even talk about” the Kursk region, as well as Ukraine’s accession to NATO. He recalled that on June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to resolve the situation based on the realities on the ground, taking into account that, in addition to Crimea, four new subjects have been added to the Constitution: the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, and the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

There can be no talk of Ukraine joining NATO. It is not just a “red line”, it is impossible. Those who try to present us with “solutions”: supposedly, leave Ukraine what it has now, take the rest into NATO and everything will be fine – are dreamers and provocateurs. Our position is clear Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, proposed his version of a peaceful end to the Ukrainian conflict. According to its terms, the neighboring country should become non-aligned, neutral, and non-nuclear. Western countries should lift sanctions against Russia and enshrine this in international documents.

In addition, Putin announced the condition of official recognition of the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea as part of Russia. Ukraine must withdraw its troops from these territories, after which the military actions will immediately cease. According to Putin, this is not a temporary freeze, but a final end to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the politician’s proposals an ultimatum and added that they are no different from the previous ones.

There is no talk of negotiations at the moment.

Lavrov emphasized that there is currently no talk of negotiations, something Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated.

Those who make statements hinting that Russia is “pushing away” negotiations, while Ukraine is ready for them, Vladimir Putin has advised many times that they themselves should tell Zelensky (when he is in his right mind) to cancel his decree prohibiting negotiations Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

He pointed to the words of the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, who saw no alternative to the negotiation process other than the “Zelensky formula.” Lavrov emphasized that policy should be pursued based on reality, otherwise it is a dead end. The minister called Borrell the main Russophobe in Europe, who wants to remain as such in history after leaving his posts. “But either this is amateurism, or already madness, which has replaced the minds of diplomats and politicians in the West,” the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Lavrov warns opponents of Ukraine-Russia talks about consequences

Lavrov warned opponents of the idea of ​​peace talks between Ukraine and Russia about the grave consequences of their approach.

The Russian President touched on the topic of possible negotiations a year and a half ago. He said that we are not against it. That was a long time ago. Six months after the start of the special military operation, he said that we are not against negotiations. But those who are against it should understand that the longer they drag it out, the harder it will be to reach an agreement. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The minister recalled that in Istanbul, less than a month after the start of the NWO, it was “very easy to reach an agreement,” but Ukraine did not go for it because it did not achieve the goal of “constantly exhausting Russia.”

The West doesn’t need all these agreements. Every time the agreed documents were sabotaged, Ukraine lost more and more Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, The New York Times (NYT) published the full text of the draft peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, drawn up in 2022 during negotiations in Istanbul. The draft agreement contains 18 articles, a number of proposals caused irreconcilable differences between the parties.

Lavrov spoke about the goals of the West, which sponsored the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

It is difficult to say what goal the Western countries were pursuing by sponsoring the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack in the Kursk region, Lavrov noted.

It’s hard for me to judge what the intention was in this situation. Our Western colleagues have sophisticated brains. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

He noted that Western politicians often “turn everything their own way,” and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that this would be necessary for subsequent exchanges, often uses “Freudian” phrases. “That’s why he takes prisoners and wants to seize square kilometers. It’s so simple-minded and naive,” the minister concluded.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region “legitimate.” He linked the attack to Ukraine’s right to self-defense and said that he approved of Kyiv’s actions. At the same time, the alliance’s Secretary General emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly did not coordinate their plans to attack the Russian region with NATO in advance.