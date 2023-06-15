An extreme move, repeatedly threatened and now much closer to reality: Vladimir Putin is preparing to nationalize the remaining Western companies in Russia. At least those considered “bad”, who do not play the game dictated by Moscow, making it much more complicated to leave the country. The Financial Times writes it, referring to a provision ordered by the Kremlin to make it possible to acquire Western assets at bargain prices, a first step in thinking about more draconian measures moving towards full nationalisation.

The sources cited by the British newspaper refer to a strategy which aims to use ‘carrots and sticks’, with the intention of punishing hostile companies and rewarding those which, on the contrary, were willing to follow the Kremlin’s rules.

The decree would give the Russian state the power to acquire the right to buy assets at a significant discount to their real value, so that they can then be resold at a profit. Not only. Any company that markets Western assets will have to be wholly owned by Russians or have to start a procedure to exclude foreign shareholders. The explanation provided by Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, is explicit. Western investors and companies “are more than welcome” to Russia but “those who have stopped paying wages or left the country in the face of huge losses” end up in the group of “bad” companies. In these cases, “what we do with their assets becomes our business.”

All of this is more than a step towards nationalizing some of the remaining Western companies. Those that don’t bow to the ‘lace’ imposed by the Kremlin. Putin needs money and, in his vision exasperated by the progress of the conflict in Ukraine, he believes the time has come to appropriate all available resources. So far, the small circle of people around Putin has talked of nationalization without coming to any concrete steps. Also because Russian economists have always advised caution, referring to the crucial role played by Western capital for the Russian economy. The Kremlin has so far used Western firms as an ATM, to compensate for some of the lost revenue from the energy sector. Those who chose to stay in Russia granted 50% discounts to Russian buyers and ‘voluntarily’ contributed to the Russian budget with a donation of between 5 and 10% of each individual deal. A significant push to maintain a balanced position, removing the nationalization hypothesis, has so far come from the Governor of the Russian Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina, worried about the stability of the internal market.

Now, however, the time seems to have come for a reckoning with that part of Western companies that are basically at a standstill, waiting for better times. The meaning of Putin’s decree is clear: either you work with and for the Kremlin or you end up nationalised. (By Fabio Insenga)