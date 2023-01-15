“The Ukrainian security service is preparing for a large-scale provocation in the coming days to discredit Russia’s actions and reputation within the framework of the grain deal, and to accuse Moscow of fabricating a food shortage crisis in Ukraine,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian special service, after searching for grain stores in the Kharkiv region, will booby-trap and detonate them, after which Kyiv will accuse Moscow of allegedly “deliberately destroying Ukraine’s grain reserves and causing famine, which also leads to the failure of the grain agreement.”

“Western media will present the incident as an atrocity committed by Russian forces, which requires a harsh response from the international community,” the statement said.

The center stated that up to 30 explosives specialists and employees of the Ukrainian State Security Department arrived in the city of Volchansk in Kharkiv for sabotage, and “their locations and identities of some of them were determined.”

The statement pointed out that “the Ukrainian attempts come against the background of the military failures of the Ukrainian army, and on the eve of the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Germany on January 20.”

According to the statement, “the Kyiv authorities are seeking to increase pressure on public opinion of Western countries through such provocations, in order to obtain new and large-scale assistance of modern weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces.”

What is the grain agreement?

• Last July, an agreement was concluded between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by Turkey and the United Nations, in order to resume grain exports, which had been successful since the start of the war in February.

• The agreement ended 5 months of the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, which prevented the export of millions of tons of grain and sunflower oils, and caused a jump in the prices of these commodities.

• Under the agreement, ships loaded with grain will sail through a safe route before being inspected by a special coordination team in Turkey and heading to the Bosphorus Strait.