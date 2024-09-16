WP: Ukrainian Armed Forces threaten coup d’etat in case of peace deal with Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may stage a coup d’etat if the country’s leadership concludes a peace deal with Russia. This is about reports The Washington Post (WP) with reference to Ukrainians surveyed.

“There will be a coup d’état because this idea (of a peace deal) note from “Lenta.ru”) will be promoted by those who sit in peaceful cities. No one here will support her – this land is now watered with our blood,” said military medic Veronica.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers believe that negotiations with Russia will not work

A former miner from Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) Pavel, now a drone operator, believes that the loss of Donbass will be a catastrophe for Ukraine and there is no guarantee that this will end the conflict.

The Washington Post also spoke with 38-year-old Slovyansk resident Natalia, whose son died in the battle for Avdiivka. She called the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters the cream of the nation and noted that Ukrainians must continue to fight.

Too many people have died because of this – it’s too late to talk about negotiations Natalia

She added that she would not live under the Russian flag, even if she was offered mountains of gold.

Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine / Reuters

The Federation Council doubted the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ desire to stage a coup in Ukraine

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov doubted the desire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stage a coup in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv. In his opinion, the armed forces will not fight to the last soldier, and if they are given the order to stop, they will no longer fight.

“It seems that it is not the Armed Forces of Ukraine that want to stage a coup, but first and foremost the Americans, Germans and those who are still helping in Ukraine. Because [президент Украины Владимир] “Zelensky clearly doesn’t suit them anymore,” the senator noted.

Dzhabarov also believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may go against Zelensky if they realize that the army is suffering defeat.