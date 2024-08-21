Medvedev said that Russia could fall into a negotiating trap

Until recently, there was a theoretical danger that Russia would fall into a “negotiation trap” over the conflict in Ukraine, according to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

But after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region, in his opinion, everything fell into place.

Medvedev called “unnecessary peace talks” a trap

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, the negotiating trap would be “early unnecessary peace talks proposed by the international community and imposed on the Kyiv regime,” which would have unclear prospects and consequences.

However, the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russian territory put everything in its place, and “the idle chatter of unauthorized intermediaries on the topic of a wonderful world has ceased,” Medvedev said.

Now everyone understands everything, even if they don’t say it out loud. They understand that there will be no more negotiations until the enemy is completely defeated! Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

He also predicted that after this there would be an increase in “senseless spending, damaged military equipment and coffins.” “And now let the unfortunate Ukrainian serfs kiss the bloody hands of the necrophiliacs who mock them – their Anglo-Saxon masters,” Medvedev concluded.

Russian Foreign Ministry announces pause in talks after invasion

Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ foray into the Kursk region, negotiations with Kiev are out of the question, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said earlier. “In such a situation, there can be no talk of any negotiations with Kiev regarding the prospects for a political and diplomatic settlement,” he emphasized.

Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik also believed that by attacking the Kursk region, Kyiv had put the topic of peace negotiations with the Russian side on hold.

At the same time, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov pointed out that the peace proposals for settling the Ukrainian crisis listed by the head of state have not been cancelled. But at this stage, given the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, Moscow does not plan to negotiate with Kiev. According to Ushakov, it is not yet known how long the pause in negotiations with the Ukrainian side will last. In particular, this depends on the situation on the battlefield.

The US stated that the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces disrupted secret negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Earlier, The Washington Post found out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region allegedly disrupted secret negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which the parties were going to hold in Qatar in August. According to the publication, they intended to reach an agreement on stopping strikes on energy facilities. At the same time, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations were going to communicate not directly, but through Qatari intermediaries.

However, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to this by saying that “nobody disrupted anything because there was nothing to disrupt,” adding that no direct or indirect negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on the security of civilian critical infrastructure facilities have been or are being conducted.