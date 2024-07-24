Kremlin: Kyiv’s statement on negotiations is in line with Russia’s position

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, while in China for talks with his counterpart Wang Yi, announced Kyiv’s readiness to negotiate with Russia to end the military conflict.

Soon, Russian officials and experts responded to his words. The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, noted that Kuleba’s position “is in unison with the Kremlin’s position,” but called for clarification.

Russia pointed out the contrast between Kuleba’s statement and previous bans from Zelensky

“The message itself, one might say, is in unison with our position,” Peskov responded to the words heard in Beijing. He recalled that the Russian side has never refused to negotiate and has always maintained openness to the negotiation process.

“Here are important details that we don’t know yet. Therefore, we will wait for further clarifications,” the Kremlin representative added.

In turn, the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, indicated that the Russian Federation is paying close attention to Ukraine’s statements about its readiness to begin peace negotiations.

This contrasts with the ultra-resolute statements about the rejection of any negotiations that have been made on numerous occasions. [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky Grigory KarasinChairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

But, as the senator reminded, negotiations for the sake of negotiations are of no use to anyone, so he called for waiting for the readiness to “make sound decisions” and for Ukrainian politicians to formulate basic principles and positions for negotiations.

In turn, military expert, associate professor of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Oleg Glazunov named three reasons for Kyiv’s statement.

The first, in his opinion, is the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front. “The Ukrainian army is surrendering one city after another. There are concerns that it may not withstand both the summer and autumn offensives,” Glazunov asserts. The second reason, he said, is Zelensky’s understanding that peace will be his salvation – “either from trial or from losing power.”

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

“The third point: the fact that Western countries do not intend to continue supporting Zelensky, supplying him with weapons and money in the required quantities. Ukraine has lost the support of the West,” Glazunov noted. He also called for not expecting peace to be concluded in a week or a month, pointing out that Ukraine “will bargain” in any case.

The head of the Zaporizhzhya public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov specified that the subject of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations can only be “discussion of the details of Kyiv’s capitulation.” In his opinion, any agreements that allow politicians in Kyiv to retain power will lead to the resumption of hostilities “with even greater force.”

Kuleba pointed to the need for a just and lasting peace

In his position on the negotiations, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that they should be “rational and have practical significance, aimed at achieving a fair and lasting peace.” He did not provide any other specifics on this topic.

In turn, Wang Yi expressed China’s position that “the settlement of all conflicts must return to the negotiating table, and the settlement of all disputes must always be achieved through political channels.” He pointed out that the military conflict that has been going on for more than two years is increasingly at risk of spreading.

Before Kuleba, Zelensky also spoke about the need to end the conflict

During a meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Ukrainian President spoke of the need to end the conflict in the country as soon as possible. “I think we all understand that we must end the war as soon as possible, of course,” he said.

Photo: Alexey Maishev / RIA Novosti

A couple of days earlier, he also allowed for the possibility of negotiations with Moscow, despite the fact that in 2022 he himself signed a decree that stated that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin were impossible.

However, Zelensky has now admitted that communication with the Russian president could take place within the framework of the “second peace summit.” But for this, the Ukrainian leader emphasized, a plan must be fully prepared and presented to Moscow. And Moscow, in turn, must be ready to discuss this plan, he believes.