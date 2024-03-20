Since the start of the wars between Russia and Ukraine, in February 2022, and between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, in October last year (with Hezbollah and the Houthis as supporting actors), there has been fear of an escalation in these conflicts .

The question is: given the consequences and repercussions of the two wars, are we heading towards or even already experiencing a Third World War?

American journalist Thomas Friedman, columnist for The New York Times, considers that the two conflicts are not only world wars, but also deserve that title more than the First and Second World Wars themselves, due to their global impact.

“When the Ukrainian war started, I said [em um artigo

em 2022] that this was actually the First World War. The conflict we call World War I was not a world war,” he argued, at a conference promoted this month by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz and the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA).

“The war in Ukraine was the first world war because people could follow it on their cell phones, they could give their opinion about it, the impact on agriculture was immediate… There was an impact on food prices – it really was a world war. And I think maybe the war between Israel and Hamas is World War II. Everyone around the world has an opinion about it, they are following it, being affected by it”, argued the journalist.

It's a singular opinion, but world leaders don't agree with it – the debate has effectively been about the possibility of a war, directly on the battlefield, that goes beyond Ukraine vs. Russia and Israel vs. Hamas, and what can be done to avoid this.

At a Security Council meeting on nuclear non-proliferation, organized by Japan on Monday (18), UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that “humanity would not be able to survive a sequence of 'Oppenheimer'” – in a reference to the last Oscar-winning film, which portrays the United States' search for the atomic bomb in the so-called Manhattan Project and the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“We come together at a time when geopolitical tensions and mistrust have raised the risk of nuclear war to its highest level in several decades,” Guterres said.

The Doomsday Clock, an initiative of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists (created by Manhattan Project researchers), last year reached the “90 seconds to midnight” range – considering, of course, that midnight is when it will occur a global catastrophe due to mistakes made by humanity.

It was the closest classification to the fatal hour since the clock was created in 1947. This year, the index was maintained by researchers, who warned about the dangers of nuclear escalation, among other factors: global warming, biological threats and Artificial Intelligence (IA).

“Sinister trends continue to steer the world toward global catastrophe. The war in Ukraine and the widespread and growing dependence on nuclear weapons increase the risk of nuclear escalation. China, Russia and the United States are all spending enormous sums to expand or modernize their nuclear arsenals, increasing the ever-present danger of nuclear war through errors or miscalculations,” the group said in a statement released on January.

Macron's comment, Putin's response

In February, fears of a nuclear war increased after a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron that the possibility of NATO sending troops to help Ukraine in the war against the Russians “cannot be ruled out”.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has made several threats to use nuclear weapons since the beginning of the war, and in the case of a direct clash between Russian and NATO troops, we would be talking about a conflict in which both sides would have this type of weaponry. – unlike what happens in Ukraine.

Putin hit back at Macron, accusing the West of provoking “conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions of the world, while consistently propagating falsehoods.”

“Now they have started talking about the possibility of sending NATO military contingents to Ukraine,” Putin said.

“But we remember what happened to those who previously sent contingents to the territory of our country. Today, any potential attackers will face much more serious consequences. They have to understand that we also have weapons [nucleares] – yes, they know that, as I just said – capable of hitting targets in their territories”, he threatened.

Russia considers Crimea, occupied in 2014, and four Ukrainian provinces, annexed in fraudulent referendums in 2022, part of its territory. In other words, offensives by other countries in these areas could be considered invasions by Moscow.

Last week, Macron again spoke about sending NATO troops to Ukraine. “We are not in that situation today [de enviar tropas, mas] all these options are possible”, said the French president, in an interview with French broadcasters TF1 and France Television.

He pointed out that, just as the deployment of NATO troops is taboo today, other types of aid to Ukraine were also taboo at the beginning of the conflict and were later authorized.

“Two years ago we said we would never send tanks. We send. Two years ago, we said we would never send medium-range missiles. We ship,” he stated.

Last Sunday (17), after his victory in the contested Russian presidential election, Putin said that there are already NATO soldiers fighting in Ukraine and dying “in large numbers” on the battlefield and mentioned the risk of a Third World War.

“Soldiers from NATO countries are there. We know that”, declared the dictator, who stated that Russian soldiers hear them speaking in French and English, which, according to him, “is not good, especially for them, because they die”.

“And they do it in large numbers,” he added. Regarding a possible conflict between Russia and the military alliance, Putin said that “in today's world everything is possible”.

“Everyone understands that this will put us one step away from a full-scale Third World War. I don’t think anyone is interested in that,” she said.

Destruction in Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, after a Russian attack this Wednesday (20). Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV | EFE

Other NATO countries rejected Macron's statements, ensuring that there are no plans to send troops from the military alliance to Ukraine.

“I think NATO should not enter the war in Ukraine. It would be a mistake. We need to help Ukraine defend itself, but entering the country to wage war against Russia means running the risk of a Third World War,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview last week.

A rare voice of support for Macron on this issue, albeit reticent, was that of Elina Valtonen, Foreign Minister of Finland, a country that joined NATO last year motivated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is important not to rule out anything in the long term, because we never know how serious the situation could become. But the Finnish position is clear: at this moment, we are not sending any troops and we are not willing to discuss this,” he said, in an interview with the Politico website.

Expert believes there is a greater risk in the Middle East

In an interview with People's Gazetteretired colonel and military analyst Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho highlighted that Macron spoke on behalf of France, not on behalf of NATO.

Proof of this, he argued, were the immediate responses of Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the alliance, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who ruled out sending NATO troops to Ukraine.

“I do not believe that NATO will send troops to Ukraine unless European security is really threatened by Russia. The problem is defining what would characterize such a threat”, said Gomes Filho.

The analyst pointed out that, until now, the limits imposed by NATO on the Russians, that is, the “red lines” that should not be crossed “as they would characterize an intolerable threat”, are the borders of the alliance countries.

“Macron threw new data into the equation, stating that the cities of Odessa and Kiev were 'red lines', that is, if they were attacked, it would imply the sending of French troops. NATO has not drawn these lines so far”, stated Gomes Filho.

The expert also highlighted that the NATO treaty establishes that it is a defensive alliance and that its “famous” article 5 provides that an attack against one or more countries in the alliance will be considered an attack on all – there is no requirement for automatic accession to offensives by members of the organization.

“It is not, therefore, an unconditional commitment. Therefore, it does not seem to me that there is a commitment for the other countries in the alliance to engage in a conflict with Russia if France decides to send troops to Ukraine unilaterally. That said, I wouldn't say we're close to a world war. But, without a doubt, we are living in the most dangerous moment since the end of the Second World War, comparable only to the Cuban missile crisis of 1962”, argued the analyst.

In this sense, Gomes Filho pointed out that the war in the Middle East poses more risks of escalation than that in Ukraine, in terms of expanding into a regional conflict.

“This is due to the variety of actors and the number of variables involved. There could be an escalation if, for example, any of the missiles launched by the Houthis hit one of the warships of the United States or its allies that are in the region,” she said.

“There may be escalation in Lebanon, due to the increasingly intense conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. There may be an escalation of the crisis in the West Bank. Iran's involvement could happen. In other words, there are several possibilities, it is enough for a few incidents to occur in order to provoke a chain reaction”, explained Gomes Filho. (With EFE Agency)