The world is at war and Formula 1 is pretending nothing happened. Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, plus many other smaller conflicts that no one talks about, while the United States says Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia is imminent. Amid this chaos, the grand prix club finds itself faced with historic dilemmas such as the (additional) punishment Hamilton will receive for crossing the track in Qatar, or Alex Wurz – the drivers’ representative – asking for refrigerated driving seats for the single-seaters to avoid post-race illnesses (only for some) like Doha.

But what happens in the real world? Silence. A guilty, worrying silence. It is not possible that the FIA ​​and Liberty Media do not make their voices heard in the face of what is happening in the Middle East, where a grand prix has just been held. A different stance compared to when Russia invaded Ukraine and the grand prix races were immediately banned for Russian riders and, at the same time, the Sochi GP was skipped. The highly bloody invasion of Hamas in the Israeli territories has instead gone unnoticed, despite the clear and declared alignment of Qatar and Saudi Arabia (but not only) alongside the Palestinian guerrillas, as financiers of the operations.

Luckily two riders – both of enormous weight – made their voices heard, albeit in very different ways. The first is Fernando Alonso, who was very harsh on the subject: “Nothing can justify the mutilation or kidnapping of girls and boys: a serious violation of human rights. Childhood must be protected and grow up in a safe world.” The second to open his mouth was Lewis Hamilton, who instead appeared extremely cautious but nevertheless understood the importance of being present: “I don’t comment on what is happening in the Middle East because I don’t fully understand what is happening. I’m trying to read up before making a possibly inappropriate judgment. What I see every day are suffering or dead people who hurt my spirit… I pray for those who are involved.”

Two pilots out of twenty: what about the others? Mute. Some out of ignorance, some out of disinterest, some out of interests linked to the teams they belong to, some out of cowardice.

But it is from the top of Formula 1 that clear positions must come. Because we cannot boast of having set up an (absurd) 2024 world championship with 24 grand prix, when among these there are countries that have significant involvement in the ongoing conflicts. Starting from Qatar and Saudi Arabia to reach Azerbaijan, passing over other nations that have not yet exposed themselves. Formula 1, now oriented towards an ambiguous show business that is much more accentuated than in the past, what example does it give to billions of young people by associating itself with nations that are heedless of human rights, compromised with wars and massacres, but which through the grand prix – and sport in general – do they clean up their image by injecting astronomical capital with which they (also) buy silence? It’s an old and stale discussion that is now being proposed again in a highly dramatic form. In light of the enormous tragedies we have before our eyes, there is no longer any point in lingering, pretending that F.1 is something abstract that does not respond to rules, ethics and consciences.