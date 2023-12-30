Ukraine hits Belgorod, Russia accuses the European Union and Great Britain for the attack on the border city. The attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the town near the border was reportedly carried out using “two Vilkha missiles with cluster munitions which are banned as well as using Czech-made Vampire MLRS rockets”, says the Russian Ministry of Defense quoted by the Russian news agency 'Tass'.

In the attack launched on the residential area of ​​the city, according to what was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, 18 people died, including two children. Another 108 people were injured.

Vladimir Putin was informed of the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian president's spokesman, Dmitrik Peskov, said.

Moscow: “GB and EU responsible for attack”

“The Russian Federation called for a UN Security Council meeting” after the attack, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “Britain is behind the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Belgorod. The EU countries that supply weapons to Ukraine are responsible for the terrorist attack in Belgorod,” she added.

Zelensky: “39 dead in Russian attack”

Meanwhile, the toll from Friday's massive Russian missile attack in Ukraine has risen to 39 dead and 159 injured. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated this in a post on Telegram. “Work is still being done to deal with the consequences of the Russian attack. Almost 120 cities and villages were hit and hundreds of civilian targets were hit. In total, 159 people were injured as a result of this terrorist attack. At the moment, Unfortunately, 39 people were killed. He thanked rescue workers, public service workers and police officers for their work, as well as Western partners for their support,” Zelensky emphasizes.

ISW alert: Moscow may launch other major air strikes

According to American military analysts at ISW, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia could launch further major airstrikes against Ukraine, like the one on Friday, considered the largest ambush with missiles and drones since the beginning of the war. “Russia will continue to conduct large-scale attacks against Ukraine in an attempt to depress Ukrainian morale and undermine the country's capabilities to support the war effort against Russia,” the report said. However, according to analysts, after almost two years of war, Russia's reserves and production capabilities mean that Moscow is unlikely to be able to launch large-scale missile attacks on a regular basis, while it will be able to do so with drones.