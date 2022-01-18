Home page politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday. Topic: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine. © dpa/Kay Nietfeld

Russia is increasingly threatening war with Ukraine. US Secretary of State Blinken is now traveling to Europe and also meeting with Baerbock. Also included: an emergency plan in case of escalation.

Washington – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Kiev and Berlin in view of the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The trip follows intensive efforts to work with European partners to find a response to Russia’s threat to Ukraine, the US State Department said on Tuesday. Blinken will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev on Wednesday. The aim is to reaffirm the US commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Blinken also said it would meet with US Embassy officials in Ukraine to discuss contingency planning in the event of further escalation.

US Secretary of State Blinken wants to mediate in the Ukraine crisis: Meeting with Barbock on Thursday

On Thursday, Blinken wants to meet Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, among others, in Berlin. There will also be an exchange with partners from Great Britain and France. Joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine should be discussed, the US State Department said. Baerbock met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during her inaugural visit to Moscow on Tuesday after consulting with President Zelenskyy and her counterpart Kuleba in Kiev on Monday*.

Tensions in the Ukraine conflict have recently increased sharply. Negotiations between the USA and Russia, in the NATO-Russia Council and within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the past week remained largely unsuccessful.

Conflict with Ukraine: Is Russia planning an invasion?

Because of a massive Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine, the West fears that Russia is preparing to invade the neighboring country. Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding "security guarantees" from NATO – including a written waiver of further eastward expansion. The western alliance rejects this.