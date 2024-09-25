AP: Kyiv considers impossibility of Russian invasion a condition for ceasefire

Ukraine has voiced a condition under which Kyiv will agree to a ceasefire with Russia. As advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of the Verkhovna Rada, who wished to remain anonymous, indicated, the country needs guarantees and the creation of conditions to prevent an invasion from the Russian side, writes Associated Press (AP).

“Any other agreement will not benefit Ukraine’s future and will not honor the sacrifices of its people,” the authors of the article said.

According to the source, the Ukrainian authorities have already rejected peace initiatives from China and India. Kyiv believes that they will temporarily stop military actions, only freezing the conflict.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

Zelensky refused to negotiate with Russia and called for focusing on his “peace formula”

The day before, the Ukrainian leader, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, spoke out against negotiations with Moscow. In particular, he criticized those who want to talk about a conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now Zelensky believes that Russia can only be “forced to peace”, which, in his opinion, will be helped by his “peace formula” and holding a second “peace summit”.

At the same time, Zelensky put forward his “victory plan”, consisting of several points. According to it, Western allies, in addition to guarantees of joining NATO, should provide Ukraine with military and financial assistance. This, in his opinion, should encourage the Russian side to begin negotiations. “This will be the start and foundation for talking in any format with Russia. In any format, with any of its representatives,” he notes. The final version of the plan, according to him, will be ready in November.

Despite the fact that the head of Ukraine is confident that the end of the conflict is near and his proposals, Kyiv’s Western partners want to directly contact Putin themselves with the aim of holding peace talks. They developed this desire after Zelensky presented the “victory plan” – it caused great doubts among Kyiv’s partners.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

Conflict settlement called possible bypassing Zelensky

According to State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov, the Ukrainian conflict can be easily resolved bypassing Zelensky. “The world is too realistic to believe that Zelensky can offer any new interesting things in his “victory plan,” ” Novikov noted, responding that Kyiv’s Western allies did not hear anything new in the proposals voiced by the Ukrainian leader.

In his opinion, the issue can be resolved directly between Russia and Western politicians. Zelensky’s participation, whose proposals are repetitions of old points, will not be required in the negotiations in this case.