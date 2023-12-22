The United States prepares sanctions against banks Americans and Europeans who continue to finance, even indirectly, the Russia's war on Ukraine. The news, reported by the Financial Times, should be seen as part of a new crackdown to prevent Moscow from circumventing the international sanctions system, continuing to flow the material that fuels the military machine committed against Kiev.

The scenario, the moves awaiting funding from Congress

The difficulties the Biden administration is having in obtaining authorization from Congress new funds to support Zelensky's resistance they suggested finding alternative sources. There is an advanced hypothesis, which is being discussed at the G7 level, which involves the use of part of the frozen Russian sovereign assets. Now there is also the decision to target the financial institutions that are in fact conniving with Putin's plans, because intermediaries used, also thanks to the incessant work of the Russian secret services and complex triangulations, to circumvent the restrictions and continue the supply of strategic material. Banks that end up on a special black list will be denied access to the American financial system.

In the crosshairs semiconductors, machinery, chemical materials, ball bearings and optical systems

This is a strong move, which involves an initial phase of discussion with the European and American banks still operating in Russia to explain the new rules and the reasons why they must stop facilitating the entry into Russia of semiconductors, machinery, chemical materials, ball bearings and optical systems. While waiting for the resources necessary to still guarantee the Ukrainians' ability to resist and regain positions on the ground, the American strategy therefore envisages 'putting sand' in the gears of the Russian war machine. And the path identified to achieve this is to intervene on the banks, a tool still accessible to Moscow also according to the results they continue to achieve through their operations in Russia.

Which banks are involved, Unicredit also mentioned

Ft cites the case of the Austrian in particular Raiffeisen Bank Internationalwhich made half of its revenue in Russia this year, but also includes Unicredit among financial institutions which, despite having reduced their volume, continue to carry out operations in Russia. What is certain is that if many intermediaries have exited the Russian market over the last two years, others have entered, helping to keep up the scheme that allows Moscow to circumvent part of the international sanctions.

Moscow's economy is holding up, the aim is to weaken the arms industry

These new developments highlight what is now a fact. The weak link in the Western strategy to contain Putin's ambitions, regardless of the war developments on the ground, has proven to be the partial effect of the sanctions system, designed to collapse the Russian economy through substantial isolation. The data arriving from Moscow say that this objective has not been achieved and now the attempt is to focus efforts on at least limiting the capacity of the defense industry, with banks identified as the key hub. (From Fabio Insenga)