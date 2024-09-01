Russia | Ukraine attacked Russia with more than a hundred drones – this is known about the incident

Russia|Russia says it has destroyed 158 Ukrainian aircraft.

Ukraine on Sunday, it is known that more than a hundred airplanes struck Russia, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

Russia says it destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones. A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Moscow region because of an airplane, the news agency AFP says, referring to Russian news agencies. The mayor of Moscow By Sergei Sobyan said, however, that there was no danger to people from the fires.

In addition to the oil refinery, Ukraine attacked the coal power plant in the town of Konakovo, according to Russia. The attack caused a fire at the power plant. Konakovo is located in the Trevi district near Moscow.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has commented on the attacks indirectly on Sunday.

“It is completely legitimate for Ukrainians to react to Russian terror by any means,” Zelenskyi wrote on Facebook according to news agency AFP.

Russian according to the Ministry of Defense, “most” of the drones were destroyed in the Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, reports AFP. These areas are located on the border between Ukraine and Russia.

Governor of the Bryansk region Aleksandr Bogomaz has said that almost 30 airplanes were successfully shot down. According to Bogomaz, there was no material damage or personal injury in the situation.

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in turn said, according to AFP, that at least three residential buildings in the area were damaged.

The temporary restrictions placed on Moscow’s three airports were lifted on Sunday morning, Reuters reports, referring to the Russian aviation authority, Rosaviatsia.

of Moscow area authority Mikhail Shuvalov reported that Ukrainian planes had almost hit the coal power plant in the city of Kashira, reports AFP.

Ukraine carried out its drone attack just days after the Russian drone attack. Russia recently attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with more than two hundred drones and missiles.

Both Russia and Ukraine have attacked each other’s energy infrastructure since the start of the Russian war of aggression in 2022.