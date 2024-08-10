Ukraine continues its attack on Russian territory, in the Kursk region, and over 76 thousand people leave the oblast. The Russian Defense Ministry, reports Tass, announced that Moscow military units attacked a “mercenary station on the southern outskirts of Sudzha, in the Russian Kursk region, using a missile with a thermobaric warhead“. It would be “15 foreign mercenaries killed”.

Belarus: “Our borders violated, escalation would overwhelm entire region”

Amid the current high tension, Belarus is speaking of criminal actions in connection with the destruction of “air targets” that entered Belarusian airspace “from Ukraine” last night.

The Foreign Ministry in Minsk, reports the BelTa agency, denounces the “violation of the state border by a group of attack drones launched from the territory of Ukraine” and “shot down”. For the ministry, this is a “very serious incident”, “criminal actions that aggravate the situation and constitute a dangerous attempt to expand the current conflict zone in our region”.

“We call on these parties to stop,” they say from Minsk. “If the conflict were to spread, it would overwhelm the entire region and reach the EU countries as well. There would be no winners.” Minsk also threatens to use the “right to self-defense and to respond appropriately to any provocation or hostile action.” Meanwhile, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that Lukashenko has ordered troops to strengthen their presence on the border with Ukraine and deploy Iskander and Polonez systems in the area.

Anti-terrorism alert

The Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee today declared a state of alert for three regions on the border with Ukraine: these are Belgorod, Briansk and Kursk. The move, in response to the start of the Ukrainian offensive in Russian territory in recent days, will allow security forces to restrict the freedom of movement and the right to privacy of residents.

What it means and consequences

In announcing the measure, the committee refers to “the“unprecedented” attempt by Ukraine to destabilize the situation in several regionsin particular that of Kursk where Ukrainian forces have caused “casualties among the civilian population and destruction of civilian buildings”. Therefore, the note concludes, “in order to ensure the safety of citizens and suppress the threat of terrorist acts by enemy sabotage formations” a state of alert has been declared.

The measure allows for the disruption of communication networks, arrest of citizens without identifying them, seizure of vehicles, interception of telephone and online communications, and transfer of residents of these regions to “safe zones”. The Kursk region, where fighting continues today, has been in a state of emergency since the night of August 7, when hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and armored vehicles began to invade. Several areas of Belgorod province have also suffered power cuts following attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Kiev: “Forty Soldiers Killed in Attack on Black Sea Gas Platform”

The war is also moving to the sea. About forty Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in an attack by Russian naval forces on a gas platform in the Black Sea, claims Kiev Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, according to whom Russian forces had gathered equipment and personnel there, with the aim of jamming satellite navigation signals in order to endanger civilian shipping.

“We cannot allow this,” Pletenchuk said, adding that there were no civilians on the platform, which was not operational. Some videos show images of a powerful explosion that allegedly occurred at the site, but their authenticity has not been independently verified.