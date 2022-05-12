“And then there is Italy … The Italy that seemed so close to us .. They have Mario Draghi ….”. Vladimir Solovyov, the ‘star’ of Russian TV recently hosted by Italian broadcasts, focuses on the role of Italy in an anti-Russia function in the context of the war that Moscow has started against Ukraine. “Italy excludes us from the Dante award. Why? Because we are Russians … And the Italians who have a conscience say ‘we are very ashamed of what is happening, it shouldn’t go like this. People write to me, people say’ please tell Putin that it is not the Italian people. It is the government that we despise ‘… “, says Soloviov on his talk show, as the BBC journalist Francis Scarr, who monitors the Russian media, points out on Twitter. Soloviov points the finger at “the government that the Italian people did not elect … They have Mario Draghi, Super Mario! … He is not really pro-America, but he has lost his mind …”.

Apparently on the verge of a meltdown, Vladimir Solovyov claims some Russians have been excluded by the Italian government from a certain Dante Prize, which Google tells me is in fact run by an American academic society (with subtitles) pic.twitter.com/AMqcvTucnN – Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 12, 2022