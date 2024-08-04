Donald Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on prisoner swap occurred this week, which the former US president considered a “victory” for the Russian leader, saying that “the Russian strongman outmaneuvered US officials in the biggest deal of its kind since the end of the Cold War.”

At a rally in Atlanta, Trump did not mention any of the American prisoners released under the deal, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, instead criticizing the U.S. government.

“I would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on another great deal. Did you see that deal? We want to bring people home, we brought back 59 hostages and I never paid anything.” Now “they have released some of the worst killers in the world, some of the most evil murderers. We brought our people home, but we made a terrible deal that sets a very bad precedent.”

In fact, Trump, according to the Washington Post, authorized a deal to pay North Korea $2 million for medical expenses related to the release of Otto Warmbier, the comatose University of Virginia student sent home from Pyongyang in 2017, the Washington Post reported. But Trump has said the bill was never paid, and Warmbier died shortly after his return.

Among those released under the deal was Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Trump was reticent to discuss the case during his first year in detention, but in May he called for Gershkovich’s release. And he has said several times in recent months that he would secure Gershkovich’s release if elected in November, a move Putin has said would be made “for me and no one else.”

In recent days, he has challenged the historic deal, which involved at least 24 people and seven countries, on Truth and then in an interview with Fox. “When are they going to release the details of the prisoner swap with Russia,” he asked in a post. “How many people are we getting compared to them? Are we even paying them cash? Are they giving us money (please delete this question, because I’m sure the answer is no)? Are we freeing murderers, killers or thugs? I’m just curious because we never get a good deal, in anything, but especially in hostage swaps. Our ‘negotiators’ are always an embarrassment to us!”